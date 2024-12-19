Superman is doing something right with its post-credits scenes that superhero movies keep getting wrong

James Gunn has been speaking about what to expect from Superman’s post-credits scenes, saying he’s making a change while citing a Marvel movie where he got it wrong.

The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has dropped, meaning we now know how the movie will look, including Clark Kent’s curly hair. We also now know how it will sound, with the score combining John Williams’ classic theme with new music from John Murphy.

The trailer has divided fans, and got us thinking that maybe James Gunn understands Superman better than Man of Steel director Zack Snyder.

At a recent trailer preview event, Gunn went on the record about the film’s post-credits scenes, stating that they would be less about world-building, and more concerned with giving the fans something fun.

When asked if the movie would feature a post-credits scene, Gunn told Brandon Davis: “Sort of. If you look at my credits scenes on the Marvel movies, the one time I f*cked myself was when I put Adam Warlock in because then I’m like ‘Oh sh*t, now I gotta put Adam Warlock in the next movie.’ Which was actually a pain in the ass.”

Gunn managed to feature Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, but clearly feels that some superhero movies are too concerned with putting pieces in place for future instalments over completing their own arcs.

Marvel Studios Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gunn continued: “I’m not gonna set up whole universes with end credits scenes. I love giving audiences who sit through all of the credits end credits scenes but I’d rather it be something that’s fun for the fans and not necessarily, ‘Hey, we’re setting up the whole next part of the universe.’

“Because I know how it goes and I know what it’s like and it’s like you think of the best credits scene, but then you gotta adhere to that down the road.”

So essentially, expect post-credits scenes on Superman, but nothing substantial, and more in line with the fun tags at the end of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

For more on the movie, check out our guide to the main Superman cast, and check out our list of the best superhero movies.