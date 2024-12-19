Superman fans are loving new trailer but not everyone’s happy

James Gunn’s Superman just got its first teaser trailer, and while it’s being celebrated far and wide, one side of the DC fandom isn’t happy with the new movie.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe as it flies into a new era, carried by the cape of the most iconic superhero of all time.

Though there’s a lineup of upcoming DC projects in the works, all eyes are on Superman as it marks the first movie in the franchise’s opening “Gods and Monsters” chapter while paving the way for David Corenswet to take on the Man of Steel mantle.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of its July 2025 release date, the Superman teaser trailer has arrived, and it’s receiving plenty of reaction.

Superman teaser trailer is celebrated… except by Snyder fans

For the most part, the new Superman trailer has been getting widespread praise, with many citing the casting, cinematography, and epic score – but a number of Zack Snyder fans have complained about the new movie already.

Article continues after ad

Snyder has always been polarizing, whether that be his approach to adapting beloved source material or his distinctive visual style. During his time working for DC, he helmed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the widely debated Justice League.

Article continues after ad

Despite splitting opinion, Snyder’s fans are among the most dedicated in the superhero realm, rallying behind him during the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign that brought his original vision of Justice League to life in 2021.

As such, the director’s name is a central part of any DC conversation, especially when it involves Kal-El. “Zack Snyder is the blueprint,” wrote one in response to the early footage, while others have taken to the comments section of the teaser to simply say “Henry Cavill” or “release the Snyder Cut.”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “The new Superman movie is a slap in the face to Zack Snyder’s legacy. His portrayal of Superman was deep, complex, and grounded, exploring themes of identity and sacrifice. Abandoning that for a safer, more conventional take feels like erasing what made his vision unique.”

Article continues after ad

Outside of the chat, a majority of viewers have praised the new teaser trailer, with many clapping back at the Snyder fans. “At long last, the Snydernightmare is over,” wrote one, while another said, “Love seeing Snyder fans crying over this trailer. This looks infinitely better than Man of Steel!”

Article continues after ad

Snyder talk aside, fans have enjoyed what Gunn’s done with the movie so far, with one writing, “I love how they went with a more straightforward approach with the cinematography.

“No cover-ups, no excessive visual elements to mask out the ‘risky shots,’ it’s all raw. This Superman film really combines the nostalgic charm of our childhood to a grounded reality. Can’t wait!”

“An entire generation is about to remember what hope is,” said another, while a third added, “I wasn’t expecting this trailer to actually hit me in the feels, but gosh darnit it did! ‘Super’ excited for this movie!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Superman flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, take a look at everything we know about The Batman 2, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface.