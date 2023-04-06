Super Mario Bros movie soundtrack: Release date & how to stream

The Super Mario Bros Movie features a banging, nostalgic soundtrack – here’s everything we know about its release date and how you can stream it.

Mario music has always been gloriously infectious, whether it’s its 8-bit origins on the NES, the soundtrack of Rainbow Road in Mario Kart 64, tracks like ‘File Select’ and ‘Dire Dire Docks’ in Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy’s epic theme, or ‘Jump Up, Super Star!’ from Super Mario Odyssey.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is no different, coming equipped with an incredible score composed by Brian Tyler, packed with lots of nods to motifs and musical cues throughout the franchise.

So, with the film hitting cinemas this week, viewers will be keen to queue up the soundtrack – here’s when and where it will be available to buy and stream.

The Super Mario Bros Soundtrack will be available to stream on Spotify and other platforms from April 7, 2023.

This was confirmed by Tyler in an Instagram story, and you can find a full track list below, as per VGMdb:

Super Mario Bros. Opus 6:42 Press Start 2:38 King of the Koopas 3:33 Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy 1:16 It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World 1:15 Saving Brooklyn 1:47 The Warp Pipe 2:05 Strange New World 2:03 The Darklands 2:20 Welcome to the Mushroom Kingdom 2:18 2 Player Game 5:07 The Mushroom Council 2:07 The Plumber and the Peach 1:21 Platforming Princess 1:39 World 1-1 2:34 The Adventure Begins 3:04 Peaches 1:35 Lost and Crowned 1:39 Imprisoned 2:54 Courting the Kongs 2:00 Drivin’ Me Bananas 1:20 Rumble in the Jungle 3:59 Karts! 1:51 Practice Makes Perfect 1:00 Buckle Up 1:31 Rainbow Road Rage 3:31 Blue Shelled 2:26 An Indecent Proposal 3:24 The Belly of the Beast 1:23 Fighting Tooth and Veil 3:45 Tactical Tanooki 2:22 Mario Brothers Rap 0:58 Grapple in the Big Apple 3:40 Superstars 1:39 The Super Mario Brothers 1:27 Bonus Level 1:01 Level Complete 2:32

Tyler also spoke about how the score weaves in the music of Koji Kondo with new themes. “I would talk to [Kondo] back and forth: ‘Okay, what about this? What do you think if I did this for this?” because I wanted to incorporate things,” he told Screen Rant.

“Sometimes it’s invisible, [or] just like an Easter egg. The harp might be doing a line from the select screen on Mario Kart that only happens when you’re in the waiting room. There’s a part [in the movie] where Mario and Luigi are in a waiting room, and I thought it’d be cool [if] within the score that’s actually a mystery score, you hear the harp playing the waiting room music.

“I wanted to completely dive in and make [the film’s music] a feast for people that watch it 1,000 times, or Mario fans, but [ensure it] also works on a dramatic level.”

It’s unclear when the soundtrack will be available on vinyl and CD. It’s being released through Back Lot Music & iam8bit, so we’ll update this article when we have more information.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below:

