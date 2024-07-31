One movie has stayed in Netflix’s top 10 chart for all of 2024

We are 32 weeks into 2024, and one movie has held a spot in Netflix’s top 10 movies chart since the start of the year; let’s just say, mama mia.

Including new documentaries, Netflix has released 99 original movies on the streaming service this year alone. Some have been superb, like Adam Sandler’s Spaceman and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Others have been a disappointment, vanishing from your memory as quickly as the credits roll; Rebel Moon: Part 2, Atlas, and Unfrosted are some of the worst offenders.

More often than not, licensed titles outperform Netflix’s own content; Suits became a streaming sensation last year, and Young Sheldon fans are still waiting for Season 7 to drop.

Super Mario Bros is Netflix’s biggest movie of 2024

Case in point: The Super Mario Bros Movie. The film arrived on Netflix in December 2023, and it’s yet to leave the Top 10 chart in the US.

It’s not like the film is holding its 10th place position: right now, Mario is sitting comfortably in 8th ahead of Shrek and Wicked Little Letters, somehow weathering the storm of every new release in its path.

That popularity shouldn’t be a huge surprise: it’s one of the highest-grossing movies of all time (with Mario just behind Barbie in 2023), and kids (and other fans) are clearly watching it regularly.

“We have seen the Mario movie sooo many times now. We saw it in the theatre and now it’s on Netflix and it’s almost 4 times a week,” one user tweeted. “Mario Bros. has to be the longest-running top 10 movie on Netflix. Available to stream way earlier than most movies after its debut, and it hasn’t left the chart since,” another observed.

When is Super Mario Bros Movie 2 coming out?

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on April 3, 2026 in the US.

Little is known about the Super Mario Bros 2 plot (we’re expecting to see Yoshi after the first film’s post-credits scene, and Waluigi and Wario could make their debuts), but Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Jack Black (Bowser) are presumed to be reprising their roles.

“There’s so much to explore. There are decades worth of [games] to explore, not only with Mario and Peach and Donkey Kong and Luigi and Bowser and Yoshi; that was teased at the end,” Pratt told Screen Rant.

“But it just gets me so excited. I was such a Nintendo head growing up, so just thinking about how everything from Legend of Zelda to the entire Nintendo cinematic universe could be created and what that could look like for all of these characters that I love? I mean, there’s really no limit. We could talk about it for hours.”

If you're not watching The Super Mario Bros Movie again, check out other new movies this month, and find out what's happening with The Legend of Zelda film.