Super Mario Bros. movie actors tease Toad and Bowser musical numbers

Super Mario Bros. movie actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black may have just teased musical numbers for both Toad and Bowser.

The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie has only increased following the recent trailer reveal.

Still, fans don’t really know what to expect from the Mario movie, given the teaser trailer featured only a little over 2 minutes of footage.

Now, it seems that the Super Mario Bros. film could very well feature musical numbers if teases from two key actors are to be believed.

Mario movie actors tease possible musical numbers

In an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key was asked if his voice role as Toad allowed him to show off his “singing chops,” which Key confirmed.

According to Key, he was allowed to “improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’” which he called “an absolute blast.”

Key isn’t the only actor involved in the Super Mario Bros. film that’s alluded to some musical element being involved, as Jack Black also threw in a small tease.

During the reveal event at New York Comic Con on October 6, 2022, Black said that he “did a little bit of rocking” while recording as Bowser.

Universal Pictures Jack Black claimed he “did a little bit of rocking” during his performance as the King of the Koopas.

“I did bring some of my heavy metal roots,” Black said. “Bowser is kind of like a heavy metal rockstar, a big, strong, and scary rockstar… I think you’ll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side.”

Given that both actors have musical backgrounds, it wouldn’t be too surprising if they belted out some tunes during the movie, though Toad’s singing voice may be a little jarring to some viewers.

However, Key explained that he spent a lot of time trying to nail down Toad’s voice in the movie, and said, “There was something about the timbre. I wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that’s where we ended up, and I’m really happy with where we ended up.”

Whether or not there will be extended musical numbers in the Super Mario Bros. movie remains to be seen, but the fact that two actors have now alluded to a musical element seems convincing.