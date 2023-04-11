Super Mario Bros Movie 2: Who will play Princess Daisy & Rosalina?

With an entire Nintendo Cinematic Universe on the cards, fans are already turning their attention to who might play Princess Daisy and Rosalina in The Super Mario Bros Movie 2.

Though there’s been no confirmation yet from Nintendo and Illumination about the big-screen video game adaptation being the start of the NCU, it would make sense given how many characters could easily carry their own spinoff.

You’ve got Donkey Kong, Bowser, Wario and Waluigi, all of which could culminate in an Avengers-style Super Smash Bros event. And then there’s Princess Peach, who really came into her own in The Super Mario Bros Movie, something the character’s voice actor Anya Taylor-Joy was adamant about before accepting the role.

If Peach’s journey were to continue in a follow-up film, there’s no doubt we’d be seeing an appearance from her pal Princess Daisy, and potentially even Rosalina too.

Who will play Princess Daisy and Rosalina in Super Mario Bros Movie 2?

Fans have been busy discussing who could voice Princess Daisy and Rosalina if they turn up in a spinoff or sequel.

One Twitter user suggested The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Daisy and Maleficent star Elle Fanning as Rosalina, writing: “Perfect voices for it.” Another offered up the rather novel idea of casting singer Rosalía as Rosalina, while a third recommended Wonder Woman’s very own Gal Gadot as Rosalina instead.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was another name discussed in the thread, who could be the ideal choice for Princess Daisy. But she could have competition, as Millie Bobby Brown was put forward for the same role, alongside The Babysitter’s Samara Weaving as Rosalina.

Some wanted to break the trend for getting big names in to voice characters who are already established in the games. As said by one Twitter user, “the actual voice actor for Rosalina and Princess Daisy @deannamustard and Laura Faye Smith” should be the ones to voice them in the movies.

Of course, we’re getting way ahead of ourselves here – The Super Mario Bros Movie has only been in theaters for less than a week. But if Nintendo were to launch a sequel, at least they’ve got some ideas for who could voice the princess pair.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out the rest of our coverage below:

