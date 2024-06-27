Sullivan’s Crossing: Who is the father of Maggie’s baby?

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 ended on a life-or-death note that pushed all other storylines to the side – but we haven’t forgotten them. So, just who is the father of Maggie’s baby?

Robyn Carr has done it again. After her smash-hit book series Virgin River was adapted by Netflix, CTV has taken up the gauntlet for her second series of novels, Sullivan’s Crossing.

After two seasons, it’s safe to say the drama levels of the new TV show are sky-high. In the Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 finale, a major fire has broken out at the town’s diner, with Sully possibly left for dead. As for Maggie, her entire personal life has been turned upside down as she reevaluates heading back to the city.

But before that, there’s a huge question that needs answering: who is the father of Maggie’s baby? Here’s the lowdown every Sullivan’s Crossing fan needs.

Who is the father of Maggie’s baby?

In the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show, we don’t have a definite answer. But it’s between two candidates, Cal or Andrew.

Before we get into our candidates, it’s worth pointing out that this is a separate pregnancy from the one Maggie miscarried. As Season 1 of Sullivan’s Crossing unfolds, Maggie is reeling from life in the big city and the pain of her miscarriage, prompting her move to the small sleepy town.

As Maggie spends more time in Sullivan’s Crossing, she grows closer to Cal, a guy who moved to town to get over his late wife. Building a life for himself while Maggie settles in, the pair never officially become an item – at least, not yet.

There’s a lot of flirting and definite rolls in the hay, accounting for how Cal could easily be the father of Maggie’s baby.

However, there’s another lothario in this binge-worthy TV show, as Maggie and Andrew officially become a couple in Season 2. He’s a big city guy reminding Maggie of the life she left behind and is a world away from the rugged and carefree Cal viewers have come to know and love.

Of course, given that they were in a committed relationship, Andrew is just as much of a baby daddy contender as Cal. The problem is the TV adaptation has yet to tell us which it is.

Given the events of the Season 2 finale (which we’ll get into later), this does make sense. The father reveal is likely being set up for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, in the same way Charmaine’s baby daddy wasn’t revealed until Season 5 of Virgin River.

Do the books say who the father is?

According to Robyn Carr’s original book series, Maggie and Cal have a baby. Not only this, but we know who – a daughter, called Elizabeth.

CTV

Fans of the original book series will know that the TV show actually differs vastly from what happens in the book.

Instead of following her on a journey of singledom and independence, Maggie and Cal get together almost immediately, marrying by the end of the first book.

Though the book series is only five novels long – compared to Virgin River’s 22 and counting – Cal and Maggie stay together for the duration, going on to have Elizabeth over time.

Given this does happen in the books, there’s every reason to suspect Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 will follow suit, just operating on a time delay to focus on other plotlines.

However, nothing has been confirmed at time of writing.

Is Maggie dating anyone?

Technically, no. Maggie has officially broken up with her ex-boyfriend Andrew now her priorities are changing, but romance has simmered with on-off again flame Cal.

CTV

The final episodes of Season 2 saw Maggie officially breaking up with Andrew as her heart told her she needed to stay in Sullivan’s Crossing. Unwilling to compromise, Andrew parts ways with her, staying in the big city.

However, this doesn’t mean that Maggie is automatically resuming her romance with Cal. The two are still on tetchy ground after more about Cal’s background was revealed, leading to a misunderstanding about his wife.

Once Cal had the opportunity to properly explain to Maggie, they were back on track – yet were still a way away from resuming their once-burning passion.

Will Maggie stay in Sullivan’s Crossing?

As of the Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 finale, Maggie hasn’t properly made up her mind. But there’s good reason to believe she’ll stay. Aside from her own wants, she now has the drama of whether her dad Sully is dead or alive.

The CW

While Maggie did tell Andrew that she wanted to stay local, that doesn’t mean she’s completely sold on her own decisions. Her pregnancy is now set to play a huge role in what she decides to do next, which could also reassess where she stands with Cal.

Not only that, but Maggie’s priorities now lie with what happens to Sully during the diner fire. He’s been pulled out, but it’s still touch-and-go whether he’ll pull through.

If the worst comes to the worst and he dies, Maggie might be reluctant to stay in the place that reminds her so much of her father. If he survives, there’s a chance that he’ll need hands-on care while recovering – a responsibility that surely falls to his daughter.

But what will she choose? We’ll have to wait until Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 to find out.

