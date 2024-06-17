Sullivan’s Crossing fans threaten to “boycott” Season 3 if major character is killed off

We’re a long while away from any Sullivan’s Crossing news, fans are already threatening to “boycott” Season 3 if a fan favorite is killed off.

Author Robyn Carr has achieved an incredible feat — having two beloved small-town dramas on TV at the same time. While fans have already been kept waiting for Virgin River Season 6, they’re now also on tenterhooks for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.

Much like the Netflix‘s Virgin River, the TV show follows a young woman moving to a new town after jacking in big city life, unexpectedly meeting a romantic connection, and sparking hardened family drama.

Article continues after ad

By the end of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2, that resulted in one character — Sully (Scott Patterson) — being left for dead. If he does in fact die, fans have promised that they won’t be watching any of Season 3.

“If Sully is dead I don’t think I’ll watch Season 3,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Am I the only one that wouldn’t watch season 3 if they killed Sully? Scott is one of the main reasons I started watching this show. I don’t know if I’d actually want to see it without him.”

Article continues after ad

A second agreed: “I watched the show because of Scott and Morgan. Killing his character definitely would make an impact but not sure yet. I just try to be positive that they wouldn’t kill a main character.”

Article continues after ad

In the Season 2 finale, things were finally becoming official between Maggie and Cal, but alongside her career and living changes, their relationship moves to the backburner after the shocking fire at the diner.

Currently, we don’t know if Sully has made it through, having been left for dead in the disaster. Given how integral he is to the show’s storyline, fans are hoping that there might be a different outcome to the obvious one.

One fan guessed: “I don’t think they will kill him off. I am predicting that he will suffer something like memory loss or another kind of serious injury to increase tension and conflict.”

Article continues after ad

“My money is on him getting out the back door. Seeing what was happening and managing to get out the back door only to come up behind Cal and Maggie afterward and Maggie just falling to pieces because she missed her dad and thought he was dead,” a second added.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, we’re still a while away from finding out, given Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 doesn’t even have a release date yet. However, when it does come back, it’s already set to be one of the most dramatic TV shows of its year.

For more small-town drama, explore The Way Home Season 3 and Ginny and Georgia Season 3. We’ve also recommended shows like Virgin River and explained the When Calls the Heart release schedule.