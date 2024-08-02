Suits star set for comeback in Yellowstone 2024 spinoff

Following Suits’ success on streaming, its lead star is set to return to the small screen in Yellowstone’s highly anticipated spinoff with some heavyweight Hollywood talent.

Patrick J. Adams played Mike Ross in Suits, a college dropout with an extraordinary ability to retain knowledge; he has a photographic memory, but once he reads something, he never forgets it.

In the pilot, while evading the cops with a briefcase of marijuana, he stumbles into an interview with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a high-flying New York attorney – and the rest is history.

He departed the series after Season 7 (alongside Meghan Markle), briefly returning in the Season 9 finale as the show bowed out. While he’s appeared in plenty of TV shows and movies since then, it’d be fair to say he’s yet to find a project as big as Suits… until now.

As per Deadline, three stars are circling Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone: 2024‘ spinoff: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Adams.

It’s unclear who they’d be playing in the series, nor do we know much about what the spinoff will be about.

TV Line reports that it’s tentatively titled The Madison, and is rumored to “follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.”

This is the same series that Matthew McConaughey was once attached to lead, with Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes also reprising their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton.

Production is expected to kick off later this month, with a premiere eyed for 2025 after Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 comes to an end.

In a statement, MTV Entertainment Studios’ president Chris McCarthy said: “Our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

In the meantime, check out our guide to the Yellowstone timeline and the Dutton family tree.