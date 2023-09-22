Suits retains streaming crown as Ahsoka climbs ranking

Suits is still the most-streamed show across the world, but it’s taken a slight dip as other shows hit the overall chart, including Ahsoka.

When Suits dropped on Netflix earlier this summer, nobody could have predicted how big it’d become. Combined with Peacock subscribers binging the series, it has become one of the most popular shows on streaming of all time, racking up billions of minutes viewed every week.

Just recently, it became the first show in TV history to be viewed for three billion minutes for seven weeks in a row, a feat that may never be repeated with so much competition.

However, while it’s still a behemoth, its numbers are starting to trend downward amid the releases of other shows like Ahsoka.

Suits holds top spot on streaming ranking

Between August 21-27, Suits was viewed for 2.6 billion minutes. This is the first time in almost two months that it hasn’t amassed more than three billion, which is an insane accomplishment in itself.

In second place is Netflix’s Who is Erin Carter? at 1.03 billion minutes, followed by Bluey and Grey’s Anatomy at around a billion minutes each.

Ahsoka made its debut in fifth place with 829 million minutes viewed; for reference, The Mandalorian was viewed for 823 million minutes following the premiere of Season 3, so it’s an encouraging figure.

Disney isn’t known to share its viewing figures all that often, but Ahsoka has clearly been a success worth shouting about. “Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement, as per Deadline.

“I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

