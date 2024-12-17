Suits LA features Denzel Washington cameo, but there’s a catch

Denzel Washington is set to appear in Suits LA as a client of entertainment lawyer Ted Black, but his cameo comes with a catch.

Suits LA is the belated sequel to Suits that no one was expecting, but is now heading to NBC in February 2025.

The Suits universe was previously dead, but when the original show dropped on Netflix in 2023, it scored record viewing numbers, opening the door for a spinoff.

This LA iteration – which nearly didn’t happen – stars Stephen Amell as a former federal prosecutor from New York, who reinvents himself as a powerful entertainment lawyer in LA, and his clients are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Denzel Washington’s Suits LA cameo explained

Those clients of the fictional law firm include Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Denzel Washington, and even though the latter isn’t actually in the show, he does show up in a photo with Ted Black sitting courtside at a game of basketball, for which the Gladiator II star gave permission.

“Denzel, open invitation [to cameo], you heard it here first,” Amell tells Entertainment Weekly, adding of the photo appearance, “That’s a good sign, but I think [the jump from] photo to cameo is a stretch.”

Another doctored picture hints at what’s ahead in the new series, with original Suits star Gabriel Macht appearing as a recurring guest star in LA as Harvey Specter, and first teased via photo.

NBC Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt in Suits LA.

“You’ll notice behind the desk that there’s a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter, so there’s clearly a history between the characters,” Amell explains. “We came up together in the D.A.’s office. I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic is something the viewers will really enjoy.”

As for the character of Ted Black, Amell reveals that at the start of the series “He is struggling as a leader. Sometimes he can get so driven and so focused on what’s in front of him or the next battle to win that he loses sight of his relationships with the people closest to him, and that’s what really manifests in the pilot.”

Suits LA debuts on NBC on February 23, 2025, while here’s why Suits was cancelled, plus everything we know about Suits Season 10.