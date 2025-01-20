Suits LA cast: All actors and the characters they play

Suits is returning via a spinoff series that stars Stephen Amell as an entertainment lawyer – here’s who’s in the cast joining the Arrow star at the LA firm ‘Black Lane.’

Suits launched on the USA Network in 2011, and quickly made stars of its twin leads Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, who played attorneys Harvey Specter and Mike Ross.

The show ran for 134 episodes across nine seasons, before Suits ended in 2019. Netflix then acquired the series in 2023, resulting in a sizeable audience discovering the show on streaming.

NBC is now looking to cash in on that renewed interest, launching a spinoff show titled Suits LA in February 2025.

The lead actors in Suits LA

Here’s a list of the main characters in Suits LA, plus information on who they are, how they fit into the show, who plays them, and a selection of their past credits.

We’re kicking off with the leads, followed by recurring characters, and ending with the return of an old friend.

Stephen Amell is Ted Black

NBC Stephen Amell in Suits LA.

Ted Black is the lead in Suits LA, and a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself in Los Angeles by representing TV and movie stars.

The show finds his company at a crisis point when Suits LA begins, with the official synopsis stating that “in order to survive, Ted must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Black is played by Stephen Amell, who is best known as Oliver Queen in the Arrow TV show, plus its many spinoffs.

Josh McDermitt is Stuart Lane

NBC Josh McDermitt in Suits LA.

Josh McDermitt plays Stuart Lane, who launched the law firm ‘Black Lane Law’ with Ted Black 15 years previous. The character is described as “energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed.”

McDermitt started his career on Last Comic Standing before starring in sitcom Retired at 35. But he’s best known for playing Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead, a fan-favorite who joined the horror series in Season 4.

Lex Scott Davis is Erica Rollins

NBC Lex Scott Davis in Suits LA.

Lex Scott Davis has been cast as Erica Rollins, the show’s female lead, who’s described as “a savvy and strong-willed rising star,” who is “shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

Davis played Toni Braxton in TV movie Unbreak My Heart in 2016, appeared in a Training Day series in 2017, and starred in The First Purge in 2018.

Bryan Greenberg is Rick Dodsen

NBC Bryan Greenberg in Suits LA.

Bryan Greenberg is Rick Dodsen, Ted’s protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Dodsen is set to be promoted when the new show starts, and finds himself competing with rival Erica.

Greenberg’s big break came on the HBO show How to Make it in America, while he also had stints on One Tree Hill and The Mindy Project.

Those are the four leads in Suits LA, while the following are guest stars and potential recurring characters…

Victoria Justice is Dylan Pryor.

Victoria Justice plays Dylan Pryor, who Deadline describes as “a young movie star who’s confident and ambitious.” She’s apparently on the way up and looking to be represented by Ted.

Justice is best known for teen shows Victorious and Zoey 101, as well as the 2012 movie Fun Size.

Troy Winbush is Kevin

Troy Winbush will portray Kevin, an old friend of Ted’s and a former FBI agent who now works as a private detective.

Winbush previously appeared in the movies John Q, The Replacements, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Alice Leah is Leah

Alice Lee plays Leah, whom TV Line describes as “a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law who has been assigned to work with (or, as it turns out, for) entertainment attorney Erica Rollins.”

Lee originated the role of Heather Duke in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, while she also appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Azita Ghanizada is Roslyn

Azita Ghanizada plays Roslyn, whom Deadline states is “Ted’s loyal and straight-shooting secretary who’s been with him through thick and thin. She serves as a steady hand and sounding board as Ted navigates a new set of professional circumstances.”

Ghanizada appeared on the TV show Alphas, and in the Broadway production of The Kite Runner.

Rachelle Goulding is Samantha

Rachelle Goulding will portray Samantha, a powerful entertainment lawyer who works at a rival to Black Lane. She’s also Ted’s ex-girlfriend.

Rachelle Goulding is best known for her recurring role in Firefly Lane.

Maggie Grace is Amanda Stevens

Maggie Grace will play Amanda Stevens, whom Variety describes as a “confident and sharp-witted pro-bono lawyer who rents space at the Black Lane law firm so that she can have an upscale address for her own practice. Unlike the other attorneys surrounding her, she only takes on clients who she wants and who have nowhere else to turn. She doesn’t directly work for Ted, so the duo may explore the clear sparks between them.”

Grace starred in Lost on the small screen and Taken on the big screen, while she also had a recurring role in Fear the Walking Dead.

Matt Letscher is Ted’s father

Matt Letscher is Ted Black’s estranged dad, whom NBC describes as “powerful, emotionally unavailable,” and someone who “rules through fear and intimidation.”

Letscher appeared in action movies The Mask of Zorro and 13 Hours, while on TV he played Reverse-Flash in The Flash.

Carson A. Egan is Eddie Black

Carson A. Egan plays Ted Black’s brother Eddie, who is the reason for the aforementioned estrangement. He’s described as “sweet, good-humored, and nurturing.”

Suits LA is Egan’s first screen role.

John Amos is John Amos

Several actors will play themselves in Suits LA, including John Amos, starring as a version of John Amos who has a longstanding friendship with Ted, and is also one of his clients.

Amos has a distinguished acting career, which includes roles in Good Times and Roots on TV, as well as movies like Coming to America and Die Hard 2.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

USA Network Gabriel Macht in Suits.

As well as appearing in a photograph on Ted Black’s desk in Suits LA, Gabriel Macht will also return as Harvey Specter in the flesh during the first season.

Stephen Amell previously revealed that his character shares history with Specter, saying that “we came up together in the D.A.’s office. I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic is something the viewers will really enjoy.”

Suits LA begins on NBC on February 23, 2025, while here’s everything we know about Suits Season 10.