Suits creator pays tribute after star’s death

Aaron Korsh, the creator of Suits, has paid tribute to Billy Miller, the “funny, smart, kind, gentle” actor who starred in the series.

Miller, best known for his role as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless, as well as appearing in General Hospital and Ray Donovan, died on September 15 at the age of 43.

His passing, which came two days before what would have been his 44th birthday, was confirmed by his manager Marnie Sparer, who said he was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Miller played Marcus Specter, Harvey’s younger brother, in five episodes of Suits between Seasons 4-9. Following the news, Korsh took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Suits creator and Gabriel Macht pay tribute to Billy Miller

In a tweet, Korsh wrote: “Very sad news for the entire #Suits family. Billy Miller has passed away.

“I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five-hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.”

In addition to fans echoing tributes and remembrances, Macht (who plays Harvey) also wrote: “RIP my tv bro #BillyMiller I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach 2 ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all. May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister & her children. & 2 so many you’ve touched.”

Other friends and past colleagues have also paid their respects, including General Hospital‘s Risa Dorken. “Heartbroken about #BillyMiller. My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many. Warm, kind, incredibly talented… a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace & happy heavenly birthday Billy,” she wrote.

In a statement, as per Variety, his mother Patricia Miller said: “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.

“The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Suits is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage here.