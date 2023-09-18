Suits beats all other shows again in unprecedented streaming run

The 2011 USA Network show Suits continues to be a hot topic as it refuses to stop its streaming success after becoming available on Netflix and Peacock.

Everyone remembers the story of a gifted genius who found himself in the middle of a law firm interview while evading the police. His wit and knowledge of criminal code caught the eye of a top-shot closer. But unknown to his colleagues, he has no real law degree.

Suits was a popular success when it first aired in 2011 and concluded its run in 2019 after nine seasons. Buzz around the series gained traction again when actor Meghan Markle was announced she was dating Prince Harry.

The series is one of these unforgettable storylines fans can watch all day every day without fail, like Seinfeld. But Suits has reached an all-time high in popularity no one ever expected thanks to its new home on streaming services.

Suits has outranked some of Netflix’s newest and freshest hits by miles

Holding the top spot, Suits had three billion minutes viewed within its first seven weeks of streaming, and despite its slight plummet in numbers, the show’s record is jaw-dropping.

Suits originally set a landmark streaming record when it accumulated billions in minutes viewed during the month of August. But has their streak of success held the test of time? According to ComicBook, Suits is still the top contender despite its numbers dropping to 2.8 billion minutes within the first weeks of September.

Despite its minor drop it still outranks some of Netflix’s newest hits. The mini-series Painkillers received 1.1 billion minutes viewed within that same week. Suits is doing even better than Disney+’s family series Bluey, which received one billion minutes.

It’s safe to say that Suits is a series that will go down in history as one of the long-term greats. Fans may also remember that the series led to a spinoff called Pearson. It followed Gina Torres reprising her role as Jessica Pearson. Some fans may also be surprised that the success of Suits also led to a K-drama remake with Park Hyun-sik as the lead.

