Succession: Logan Roy’s successor revealed

The latest episode of Succession finally names a successor to Logan Roy… sort of. Put this way: things are only going to get more complicated.

In our review, we wrote: “Succession reminds us all of its greatest accomplishment: managing to retain and intensify the suspense around the eventual successor, thanks to brilliantly discreet direction and flawless performances.”

The episode takes place the day after Logan’s fateful flight, with family, friends, politicians, and backstabbers gathering at his palace apartment to pay their respects and load up their plates with expensive food.

As the “old guard” gathers ahead of a board meeting to name an interim CEO, an important piece of paper surfaces and changes everything. Succession spoilers to follow…

Who is Logan Roy’s successor in Succession?

Logan Roy has two successors: Kendall and Roman, both serving as co-COOs at Waystar… for now.

In the episode, Frank and Karl discover a piece of paper in Logan’s personal safe. While it’s believed to have been written at least four years ago, before Kendall “tried to put dad in jail 12 times”, it has recent amendments with a pen.

Crucially, it names Kendall as his successor in the event of his death. His name is even underlined, although some – including a resentful Shiv – believe it may have been crossed out.

The siblings go somewhere private to discuss the letter. Kendall thinks they should respect their dad’s wishes as outlined in the letter – because of course he does – but Shiv and Roman aren’t sure.

Shiv thinks he’s the “worst of both worlds”, but Kendall thinks that’ll play well with the board, and Roman points out how he had a closer relationship with their father in the lead-up to his passing, not to mention his rapport with Lukas Matsson, the GoJo CEO buying Waystar.

“I see that, bro,” Kendall says, and they decide to be co-CEOs. Shiv isn’t hung out to dry, instead making them promise to include her in any and all negotiations. They seem to reach an agreement, but as people chant “long live the king… and the other king”, Shiv doesn’t look happy about it.

Obviously, we haven’t reached the show’s endgame yet. Some fans fear Kendall’s manslaughter past will come to light, and the trailers have teased a face-off between Gerri and Roman. You can check out our ranking of the most likely successors here.

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 5 will be available to watch on April 23 in the US and April 24 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

