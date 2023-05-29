Where was the Succession finale filmed? Bim Island & more

The Succession finale has arrived, bringing with it a bleak but fitting close to the Roys’ journey. Season 4 Episode 10 sees Kendall, Shiv, and Roman at their mom’s house in Barbados, aka “Bim Island” – here’s a breakdown of the filming locations in the episode.

In our review, we wrote: “A note-perfect finale: heart-throttling, sombre, infuriating, and thrilling from start to finish, echoing the view of the show as a whole. Who knows if anything will be able to succeed it.”

Alongside the usual New York backdrop, we got to see the Roy kids traveling to the Caribbean where they revert back to their childhoods in a scene that is both heart-warming and heart-breaking – we all knew what was coming.

From stunning beaches to cold skyscrapers, here are the locations where HBO’s Succession finale was filmed amid the last battle for Waystar Royco. Warning: Spoilers for the Succession finale ahead!

Succession finale filming locations: Barbados

We already knew the Roys were headed to Barbados thanks to long-time Succession director Mark Mylod, who directed the finale “With Open Eyes”. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Mylod explained that Succession has “always been a tragedy,” while revealing that Season 4 Episode 10 takes viewers to the Caribbean island.

It proved to be the perfect setting for a scene that, as we said, is both heart-warming and heart-breaking: the moment Shiv and Roman pour a “meal fit for a king” – a disgusting “tonic” of cheese, old bread, hot sauce, and 0% milk – over Kendall’s head after they decide to vote for him to be the successor of Waystar Royco and kill the GoJo acquisition.

It’s a touching moment, as we see the trio in a rare state as they simply enjoy each other’s company and have a childish laugh together. They appear to be filled with… is that hope?! But any Succession fan worth their salt will know that this scene has a sense of underlying dread; this joyful state is set to be crushed in the very near future.

“Every moment of hope like that is so cruel, because you’re just waiting for that shoe to drop and waiting for their essential natures to be exposed and to break your heart again,” added Mylod.

Below you’ll find a couple of Barbados locations seen in the new episode:

Bathsheba beach

HBO

Shiv and Kendall are summoned to their biological mom Lady Caroline Collingwood’s home in Barbados to support Roman, and along the way the camera pans out to show Bathsheba beach, which sits on the east coast of the island and is described as “a photographer’s and surfer’s paradise”.

The beach is known for its unique rock formations that sit on the coast. It is also nicknamed the Soup Bowl due to the incredible rip that races out towards the shallow reef, hence why it’s such a popular spot for surfers.

But you can bet Shiv, Kendall, and Roman aren’t there to do any surfing – they’re there to carefully strategize.

Beachside villa

HBO

Unfortunately, the home where Caroline resides is up for debate, but you can bet it’s grand and a stark contrast to some of the properties Shiv passed on her way there, demonstrating once again just how far removed from everyday society the Roys and their associates are.

Some believe the beautiful beachfront villa is part of Sandy Lane Hotel, with one writing on Twitter: “The succession finale being in Barbados is making my bajan heart so happy. Looks like a lot of the aerial shots are from Bathsheba and the Roy’s stayed on Sandy Lane.”

However, there are some structural differences there, as well as the fact that part of Caroline’s place appears to be more integrated with the surrounding foliage. Either way, if you fancy a stay at Sandy Lane Hotel, located on the west coast, the luxury resort will set you back a fair few, with prices starting at $1,295 a night. You can find out more about the resort here.

Another theory is that it’s Cove Spring House, also located on the west coast, although once again there are some aesthetic differences. Even though the luxury villa sleeps up to 20, it’ll still cost visitors an eye-watering amount. We’re talking $23,000 and up per night. Not that the Roys would bat an eyelid at prices like that. You can find out more about the resort here.

Succession finale filming locations: New York

Of course, it wouldn’t be Succession without New York City, the location of Waystar Royco’s offices and the stomping ground for our leading characters – and the Season 4 finale is no different.

Just as is the case with all of the spots we’ve seen throughout its four seasons, the HBO show portrays a different side to the city, presenting offices, stately homes, and bars where only the top 0.1% ever set foot in.

That includes Waystar’s headquarters, which were originally located at the World Trade Center to give an authentic view of the city’s skyline. However, according to The Telegraph, they moved to 28 Liberty Street in Downtown Manhattan’s Financial District. “The 60-floor skyscraper has been a staple of the New York skyline since the 1960s,” explained the outlet.

Teterboro Airport

HBO

Situated in New Jersey, Teterboro Airport is located 12 miles from midtown Manhattan and is considered a general aviation reliever airport, meaning it doesn’t offer a scheduled airline service.

In Season 4 Episode 10, we see Shiv, Kendall, and Roman rocking up in their private jet after Barbados, where they’re ready to get down to business. The scenery is grim and a contrast to their previous location, which sets the tone for what’s to come.

Hudson River

HBO

In what might be one of the bleakest moments in Succession, the series finishes for good with a scene in which Kendall walks over to the Hudson River – with his bodyguard close by – after having lost the deal to overthrow GoJo and take over the family business.

He’s lost his family, all in the name of pursuing his corporate interests, and yet now he’s also lost his empire. Logan’s dead, his siblings turned against him, and at this very moment, Kendall’s left sitting beside the river, completely alone and with nothing. Well, other than the billions of dollars from the deal – but at this point, it’s no longer about the money.

To see the fallen prince among the chilling backdrop of the New York river is a fitting yet devastating end to one of the best TV series we’ve seen in decades.

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on HBO and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

