Succession: What’s the cartoon that upsets Lukas Matsson during finale?

Lukas Matsson seems annoyed by a cartoon in the Succession Season 4 finale, but what does the doodle depict?

As played by Alexander Skarsgård, Lukas Matsson is a pretty cool customer, ruffling the feathers of the Roy siblings while remaining in control of his own emotions.

But the Swede’s own feathers seem to be ruffled by a cartoon that appears in a magazine during the final episode of the HBO drama.

So what does the image represent, and how does that play into the show’s climax? SPOILERS AHEAD as we explain.

Article continues after ad

Succession: What’s the cartoon that upsets Lukas Matsson during the finale?

Early in the Season 4 finale, Lukas Matsson is staring at an article with the headline ‘Is Lukas Matsson taking over the world?’ This sits next to a cartoon, showing him being puppeted by Shiv Roy.

HBO

Lukas and Shiv have been colluding throughout Season 4, with the tech billionaire promising to make her his American CEO, but making Shiv do his bidding to get the gig. So while he is controlling her, the image suggests she is pulling his strings. Which seems to annoy Lukas, even though he denies it.

Article continues after ad

Shiv sees him staring at the profile, and asks if it’s OK. “The cartoon?” retorts Lukas, “I think it’s funny.” He mimes being a puppet, then says it’s fine because people are always trying to get at him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Then later in the episode, Lukas asks Tom Wambsgans if his thing with Shiv is too much. Tom responds by referencing the cartoon, to which Lukas snaps back: “F*ck the cartoon. That was funny. I enjoyed that.”

Article continues after ad

But did he? Lukas is big on appearances, and the messages that cartoon carries aren’t the right optics for him. Which may go some way to influencing the major decisions he makes at this point – to make Tom rather than Shiv his US CEO. Though only in name, with the role being that of a front man and “pain sponge” rather than a partner.

With that offer on the table, Tom says: “I could do it. I could definitely, easily, definitely do it.” And with that the Succession’s succession occurs.

Article continues after ad

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

Season 4 cast | Season 4 release schedule | Season 4 runtimes | Is Succession based on a real family? | What time does Succession drop? | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Ending explained