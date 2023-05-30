After four superb seasons, Succession drew to a close this week, but star Alexander Skarsgård has an idea for a very strange sequel.

Succession is over, thanks to what we called a “breathtaking, hellish climax.” You can read our review of the finale here. While we explain why [SPOILER] succeeded here.

Alexander Skarsgård played an increasingly important role in the series as Lukas Matsson, the Swedish tech billionaire who has his sights set on Logan Roy’s empire.

Article continues after ad

While speaking via video at a Succession event in London over the weekend, the actor pitched an idea for how the series could continue to creator Jesse Armstrong, via a movie, or even a musical…

Succession: Alexander Skarsgård has a crazy sequel pitch

To coincide with the Succession finale screening late on Sunday night in the UK, showrunner Jesse Armstrong introduced the episode as a special BFI event.

He was surprised by video messages from cast members throughout the evening, including Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, and Jeremy Strong. All of whom fired questions at him.

Article continues after ad

But the weirdest vid came from Alexander Skarsgård, who pitched an idea for a future iteration of Succession; one that came to him in a dream.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Hi Jesse,” he shouts to him from the big screen (as can be viewed in the tweet above). “I had a dream last night that Tom and Shiv have a baby, and she finally gave birth to… do you remember the show V form the ’80s? Shiv’s baby looked exactly like the lizard-human hybrid. And then the baby lizard ends up devouring Lukas Matsson, takes over GoJo, and runs the whole thing, quite successfully I might add.”

Article continues after ad

Skarsgård then bats the idea to Armstrong, saying: “So my question to you as a screenwriter, is is it a screenplay, or should I focus my creative energy on developing this as a Broadway musical?”

Sadly, we don’t get to hear Jesse’s response, but if he gave it a green light, expect to see Succession V on a stage or screen near you soon. Either way, it’s definitely a better idea than these AI pitches.

Article continues after ad

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

Season 4 cast | Season 4 release schedule | Season 4 runtimes | Is Succession based on a real family? | What time does Succession drop? | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Ending explained