Megan Fox’s Subservience drops on Netflix and fans say it’s “better than M3GAN”

Netflix has just added a 2024 thriller you may have missed: Subservience, starring Megan Fox as Alice, a seemingly helpful AI android… but everything isn’t as it seems.

Subservience was quietly released on digital platforms in September this year. It revolves around Nick Peretti (Michele Morrone) after he buys Alice, a “home model” created by Kobol Industries, a revolutionary new AI company.

With his wife (Madeline Zima) bedridden, Alice makes a huge difference: she helps with cooking, she cleans up around the house, and she bonds with his daughter Isla (Matilda Firth). However, she starts getting a bit too close to Nick, to the point she seems jealous of his wife. As the tagline warns, “don’t turn her on.”

Article continues after ad

It may sound a bit like M3GAN, but according to Netflix viewers, it may be even better.

Subservience is a hit with Netflix viewers

Subservience wasn’t well-reviewed; it has a 48% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, not to mention a 56% audience rating.

Article continues after ad

It dropped on Netflix on December 5, and while it hasn’t appeared on the streaming service’s top 10 chart yet, viewers have been raving about it on social media.

“This Subservience movie on Netflix is crazy,” one user wrote. “Subservience on Netflix was good. It was a little creepy tho lol,” another tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“Just finished watching Subservience on Netflix If you like films that are AI-themed & Fatal Attraction storylines give this film a watch,” a third wrote. “Subservience on Netflix is a must watch,” a fourth posted.

“When this movie first came out people made fun of Megan Fox saying ‘she finally has a role where she can show off her real personality’ and honestly she was the only good thing about this movie and it worked for her. This is like M3GAN for adults,” a fifth wrote, with another user claiming it’s “better than M3GAN.”

Article continues after ad

Two things worth noting: M3GAN 2 is coming out in 2025, so you should be excited for that; and S.K. Dale, Subservience’s director, has floated the idea of making a sequel.

Article continues after ad

“I think if we were to expand on the story, I would really want to explore the evolution of the AI, as she becomes more self-aware. That kind of stuff probably excites me,” he told Comic Book.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best movies of 2024 and the best horror movies ever made.