Study reveals streaming services in decline as ‘stream fatigue’ grows

Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video are all on the decline, a new investigation has found, as more than ever, viewers point to ‘stream fatigue’ as the reason they’re watching less.

Back when Netflix pioneered the streaming industry, it was a novel offering with immense value. Thanks to its enormous library of films and TV shows, the proposition was effectively a no-brainer for millions of households.

Over the years, however, prices increased while content became siloed off as other entities joined the streaming wars. Today, your favorite movies and series are scattered across a litany of platforms, making it a more expensive endeavor.

And while massive hits like Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix and Yellowstone on Peacock can help drive record-breaking viewership, on average, data shows viewers are less engaged than usual. In 2024, the average US citizen spent 23% less on streaming services than they did in 2023, according to a survey conducted by Reviews.org.

Streaming platforms, on average, are in decline as viewers grow fatigued.

2024 streaming report reveals decline in average spending

On average, Americans spent $55.04 a month on streaming services throughout 2023, according to Review.org’s annual State of Consumer Media Spending Report. On average, in 2024, that figure dropped 23% to $42.38 per month.

The reason for this decline is multifaceted. In some instances, households simply spend less on entertainment due to the cost of living. In other cases, price increases on many popular streaming platforms has driven fans to cancel their subs. Though one reason is becoming ever more prominent; stream fatigue.

The report outlines how 27.8% of Americans, based on their survey of 1,000 individuals, is spending less due to stream fatigue. For this study, stream fatigue is defined as the feeling of being overwhelmed by too many streaming apps.

With well over a dozen to pick from, some focused on anime or sports, others on blockbuster Hollywood flicks, there’s more choice than ever in the streaming space. But this abundance is having an adverse effect, according to the data, as analysis paralysis leaves the average American fatigued.

The typical individual surveyed confessed to having two subscriptions going, spending an average of three hours and 49 minutes a day engaging with content across the platforms.

As costs continue to rise and advertisements become more prominent, we’ll have to wait and see if 2025’s data shows further decline.