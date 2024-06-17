Street Fighter film now directorless after losing ‘Talk To Me’ filmmakers

Danny and Michael Philippou, the duo behind 2023’s horror hit ‘Talk to Me,’ will no longer be directing Legendary’s adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise.

In 2023, fighting game fans were shocked to learn that Legendary had copped the rights for a Street Fighter film and TV series.

This would mark the latest live-action iteration of the beloved video game series, which was set to be directed by YouTube duo turned A-list directors Danny and Michael Philippou, also known by their online moniker ‘RackaRacka.’

However, on June 17, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the film had lost RackaRacka — leaving the director’s chair open.

Collider / Legendary Entertainment

The reason for the brother’s exit is due to scheduling issues, as per the Reporter. The Philippous are instead focusing on their upcoming A24 film ‘Bring Her Back,’ which is slated to begin filming in Australia later this month.

Capcom and Legendary were anticipating an earlier start to the Street Fighter project, meaning that the director duo — who famously created their own Street Fighter fan project eight years ago — will no longer be able to helm the official film.

This news comes just a week after my own conversation with Street Fighter 6’s director and producer, Takayuki Nakayama and Shuhei Matsumoto, who were able to give me just a wee bit of information as to what’s going on with the movie.

I got the chance to speak with Street Fighter 6's director and producer at Summer Game Fest, who gave me a tidbit of information about the series' upcoming movie adaptation.

While they couldn’t say much, they told me they’d just had a meeting with the folks working on the film that morning, with a translator claiming that things were “making progress.”

It seems that progress has now been halted, leaving fans anxious as the fate of the film is up in the air. There’s precious little else known about the direction Legendary and Capcom hope to take with the movie, but given Street Fighter’s colorful cast of fighters and bombastic storylines, there’s any number of action-packed moments we could see come to the big screen.