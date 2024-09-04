Streaming chart dominated by 5 Netflix TV shows with over 2 billion minutes viewed

It should be to the surprise of no one, but Netflix is continuing to rule the streaming market.

A new report from data tracking firm Luminate Film & TV (as originally reported by Variety) has Netflix dominating the top 10 shows streamed during the week of August 23-29. They’re the first five entries, with six total on the list.

Show Platform Estimated minutes watched The Accident Netflix 782 million Wyatt Earp & the Cowboy War Netflix 500.2 million American Murder: Laci Peterson Netflix 446.9 million Love is Blind UK Netflix 328.5 million Emily in Paris Netflix 305 million Bad Monkey Apple TV+ 279.3 million Untold: The Murder of Air McNair Netflix 252.9 million Bel-Air Peacock 235.7 million Love Island USA Peacock 210.5 million Reasonable Doubt Hulu 190.7 million

It adds up to a staggering two billion+ minutes streamed on Netflix alone, as viewers tuned in to stream The Accident, Love is Blind UK, and more.

Article continues after ad

Other networks on the listing are few and far between. Apple TV+, a service loaded with good TV shows that nobody is talking about, manages to capture the #6 slot with new series Bad Monkey, but nothing else on the list.

Apple TV+ Apple TV+’s Vince Vaughn dramedy Bad Monkey was a top streaming show, but it couldn’t beat Netflix.

Meanwhile, Peacock manages to sneak on with Bel-Air and Love Island USA, while Reasonable Doubt gets Hulu on the list.

Notably missing from the list is Disney+, but it’s not too surprising, considering there hasn’t been a new release on the service lately. The next major Disney+ series will be the upcoming MCU tie-in Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as the scheming witch Agatha Harkness.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prime Video is also absent from the list, but that could change in the coming weeks with the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Ultimately, these numbers are a testament to the staying power of Netflix, which remains something of an institution thanks to early adoption and a robust catalog. That catalog isn’t slowing down, either, with upcoming new and returning shows like Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix, you can check out all the new TV shows coming to streaming this month, too.