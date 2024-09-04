Streaming chart dominated by 5 Netflix TV shows with over 2 billion minutes viewed

Streaming chart dominated by 5 Netflix TV shows with over 2 billion minutes viewedNetflix
It should be to the surprise of no one, but Netflix is continuing to rule the streaming market.
A new report from data tracking firm Luminate Film & TV (as originally reported by Variety) has Netflix dominating the top 10 shows streamed during the week of August 23-29. They’re the first five entries, with six total on the list.
|Show
|Platform
|Estimated minutes watched
|The Accident
|Netflix
|782 million
|Wyatt Earp & the Cowboy War
|Netflix
|500.2 million
|American Murder: Laci Peterson
|Netflix
|446.9 million
|Love is Blind UK
|Netflix
|328.5 million
|Emily in Paris
|Netflix
|305 million
|Bad Monkey
|Apple TV+
|279.3 million
|Untold: The Murder of Air McNair
|Netflix
|252.9 million
|Bel-Air
|Peacock
|235.7 million
|Love Island USA
|Peacock
|210.5 million
|Reasonable Doubt
|Hulu
|190.7 million
It adds up to a staggering two billion+ minutes streamed on Netflix alone, as viewers tuned in to stream The Accident, Love is Blind UK, and more.
Other networks on the listing are few and far between. Apple TV+, a service loaded with good TV shows that nobody is talking about, manages to capture the #6 slot with new series Bad Monkey, but nothing else on the list.
Meanwhile, Peacock manages to sneak on with Bel-Air and Love Island USA, while Reasonable Doubt gets Hulu on the list.
Notably missing from the list is Disney+, but it’s not too surprising, considering there hasn’t been a new release on the service lately. The next major Disney+ series will be the upcoming MCU tie-in Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as the scheming witch Agatha Harkness.
Prime Video is also absent from the list, but that could change in the coming weeks with the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.
Ultimately, these numbers are a testament to the staying power of Netflix, which remains something of an institution thanks to early adoption and a robust catalog. That catalog isn’t slowing down, either, with upcoming new and returning shows like Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix, you can check out all the new TV shows coming to streaming this month, too.