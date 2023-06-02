Stranger Things writers pick “perfect” live-action Miles Morales

The writers of Stranger Things have a strong contender for who they think should play the live-action Miles Morales.

It’s safe to say that Miles Morales, the lead character in the popular Spider-Verse films, is an incredibly lovable hero. He’s brave, sweet, thoughtful, and kind — all of the traits one would want in their neighborhood Spider-Man.

And, with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles has been people’s minds more and more. Especially since news broke that a live-action version of Miles’ story is reportedly in the works at Sony.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, once the news made it to the mainstream, people started campaigning for who they think should play Miles – and even the Stranger Things writers’ room has chimed in.

Stranger Things writers want one of their own as Spider-Man

In response to the Twitter account Pop Base tweeting the news that a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works, the Stranger Things writers tweeted a posted a photo of Caleb McLaughlin with the caption, “May we suggest…”

McLaughlin has been playing the role of Lucas Sinclair, a member of the core cast, since the show first debuted in 2016. While Stranger Things has been his most notable acting role, Sinclair has also acted in one-off episodes of a few TV shows such as Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things fans immediately loved the idea of McLaughlin playing Miles, as both young men share a lot of the same personality traits, and McLaughlin definitely has the acting chops to play the role of a beloved superhero.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, other fans responded with hesitation because, though McLaughlin is a good actor, he is not of Afro-Latino decedent. Miles Morales is famous Afro-Latino, as his father is Black and his mother is Puerto Rican. Fans think that whoever is cast as Miles should pay homage to that part of the character, as Miles is the first Afro-Latino Spider-Man, and that representation means a lot to people in that community.

Article continues after ad

As the live-action Miles Morales is still in the early stages of development, there’s no telling which actor will be tapped to the play the role. But, regardless if its McLaughlin or another actor, the movie will definitely be a hit as Miles is one of the best Spider-Mans to date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters. Check out our other coverage below: