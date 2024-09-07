Stranger Things star confuses fans after revealing they won’t return in Season 5

Most of the Stranger Things cast is returning to make the fifth and final season, but one actor has just confirmed they won’t be coming back to the Netflix show.

While those awaiting Stranger Things Season 5 have been more preoccupied with questions like, “Is Eddie coming back?” and “What will Vecna do next?”, they might have forgotten about some of the show’s long-running supporting characters.

If there’s one thing the Netflix series is known for, it’s introducing a slate of new characters with every passing season. Some get more praise than others, but if there’s been any consistency in the cast, it’s been with the parents of those pesky kids.

Unfortunately, Dustin’s mom won’t be returning to the screen in the upcoming season, as confirmed by the Stranger Things cast member – Catherine Curtain – in an interview on the Monday Morning Critic podcast.

“No, no, I went off and did SNL 1975,” Curtin explained, adding, “I’m not a part of the Stranger Things Season 5, but I have interacted with a few of those guys, and what I’m told is that it’s kind of amazing and that it’s it they work their butts off and that it’s brilliant. And I think it will not disappoint.”

Although Dustin’s mom isn’t a prominent character, she has been around since the first season. Perpetually worrying about her little Dustin, it’s surprising that she wouldn’t appear in some way, shape or form in the show’s final episodes.

News of her absence, plus that of Eddie Munson‘s and Argyle’s, has fans debating what it all means.

“It makes sense, but also doesn’t to me,” said one Reddit user. “Why would Argyle straight up dip no good bye or nothing? Jonathan was his only friend, no heartfelt scene? No nothing? Is he even going back to Cali after? Then having no parent is weird, wonder how she’d react to seeing Dustin beat up.”

However, another argued: “She’s had about 4 minutes of screen time the whole series. Just suggests they really are going back to an ST1 vibe to me… With probably a real focus in on the Wheelers, Byers, and Hoppers. So the other parents are just off screen.”

“Well, it probably means two things: that Dustin won’t die, and that we won’t be getting a Party graduation scene,” said another theory.

Others were disappointed, writing: “That’s a bummer, not even one brief scene? I like the dynamic between Dustin and his mom,” and: “There’s part of me that would love for all of the ‘main character’ adjacent folks to get a quick cameo in the final season as a nice send off, but there is only so much time, and the Duffers don’t do fan service, so here we are.”

For more, learn everything there is to know about the Upside Down, Max, and Eleven.