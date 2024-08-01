Netflix’s two biggest shows are both ending in 2025

Has Netflix just revealed its own Barbenheimer rival in 2025? It’s possible, as two of its biggest franchises are confirmed to be ending.

Just when you thought 2024 was the year you’d never get up off your couch, Netflix has some dynamite plans for its schedule in 2025 – however, these involve bringing its two biggest titles to a close.

The first half we already knew about – Stranger Things Season 5 was tipped for a 2025 release earlier in the year, with plans for it to be the final goodbye announced before Season 4 dropped.

However, news about Squid Game’s follow-up series has been heavily guarded until now. This week, not only have we learned when Squid Game Season 2 will drop (December 26, 2024), but it’s been revealed Season 3 will air in 2025 and bring the show to an end.

While we don’t have confirmed release dates for either binge-worthy TV show, fans are already spiraling over both titanic titles bowing out at once.

“Final seasons of Squid Game and Stranger Things premiering in the same year is going to end lives,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed: “Two of Netflix’s most iconic shows, ending in the same year,” while a third complained “Ngl Netflix is gonna be finished.

“Umbrella Academy, YOU, Cobra Kai, Squid Game, and Stranger Things are ALL ending within this year/next. Things would be fine if they didn’t cancel so many good shows.”

Stranger Things fans have been coming to terms with it ending for a while, but Squid Game fans aren’t too sure what to make of news there’ll be a third season.

“It feels like it’s in a difficult position where if they moved beyond the games the show would lose what it is and there’d be a lot of backlash but by doing them again, it feels a bit forced and going over the same stuff,” one posted on Reddit.

Another mused: “I feel as though there is almost a zero percent chance that Season 2 + 3 will top what Season 1 did. It’s almost certainly a one-hit-wonder phenomenon.”

The streaming service has also announced significant changes to its paid plans in July, with existing subscribers on the Basic plan being forced to switch.

The streaming service has also announced significant changes to its paid plans in July, with existing subscribers on the Basic plan being forced to switch.