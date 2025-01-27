Stranger Things Season 5 set for split release on Netflix in late 2025

Stranger Things Season 5 is the most anticipated TV show of the year, and according to a new report, it’ll be released in its entirety by the end of 2025 – but not all at once.

Squid Game may be its biggest success, but Stranger Things is arguably Netflix’s flagship series. It led the charge on the binge model, and after four seasons, it is still enormously popular; lest we forget the worldwide grief over Eddie Munson in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Alas, all good things must come to an end – and later this year, we’ll part ways with Hawkins and the Upside Down (until Netflix makes a spinoff, of course).

After Season 4 was split into Volumes 1 and 2, fans have been preparing themselves for Season 5 to follow suit. If you were hoping to binge the whole thing… I’m sorry.

Stranger Things Season 4 set for October/November 2025 release

Netflix

According to What’s On Netflix, Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in two installments: the first part will air in October 2025, with the final episodes dropping in November.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, it’s important to say this hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. However, the outlet has been “told and understands there are plans for a split release (we don’t know how many episodes are in each drop) in October and November 2025.”

This comes after fans appeared to find Season 5’s exact release date via website coding: November 27, 2025. Again, this hasn’t been confirmed – but Netflix took down Stranger Things’ media page soon after, suggesting some sort of urgent fix.

Article continues after ad

Four important dates have also been marked on Stranger Things’ official calendar: May 14, July 6, October 11, and December 28. It’s still unclear what will or may happen on those days.

There are two important things to remember. Firstly, Season 4’s two volumes were released just over a month apart, so an October/November release makes sense. Secondly, Stranger Things Day is November 6, which would be a perfect day to tease the finale and perhaps even announce what’s next for the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s a chance it would have been released sooner if it weren’t for the Hollywood strikes in 2023 (that’s also why Severance Season 2 took so long).

In the meantime, read more about Stranger Things Season 5’s episode titles, a possible spoiler for the final season, and when Season 5 is expected to take place.