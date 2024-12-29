Stranger Things Season 5 release date might have just been revealed in new merch

As Netflix prepares to head into their 2025 slate, one piece of Stranger Things merchandise might have just given away the highly-elusive Season 5 release date.

Speculation surrounding the fifth and final season’s release date has been ongoing since Season 4 came to an end in 2022. However, as confirmed by the show’s official social media posts, Stranger Things Season 5 is confirmed to be coming out in 2025.

As for the specific dates, that remains to be seen. It’ll be three years since Netflix subscribers last saw the Stranger Things cast on their screens, and with the stakes higher than ever before (expect a big Vecna showdown once more), anticipation is high.

But eagle-eyed fans who received some of the hit Netflix show’s merch over the holidays might be ahead of the curve, as one particular item makes a point of highlighting very specific dates in the upcoming year.

In the official Stranger Things 2025 calendar, the words “Stranger Things” are printed on four different dates: May 14th, July 6th, October 11th and December 28th.

Since there’s no other description for what those words could mean, many fans are taking it as a sign that one of these dates could be the unconfirmed release date for Season 5.

Since little information has been released about the upcoming season, this could also be confirmation that the final episodes will be split into parts, much like Season 4. Alternatively, the May and July dates could be trailers/special previews, while the October and December dates could be two different parts.

Historically, the above months are also when the first four seasons were released. Season 1 arrived back in July 2016, Season 2 followed in October 2017, and Season 3 dropped in July 2019. Finally, Season 4 was split into two releases: May and July 2022.

While Netflix has yet to confirm further details, none of these dates would be out of the ordinary for the show’s return.

Stranger Things Season 5 wrapped production on December 20.

For more, check out our list of all the best TV shows streaming now. For other Netflix hits, you can also find out what’s going on with Wednesday Season 2 and Ginny and Georgia Season 3.