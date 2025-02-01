Stranger Things Season 5 release date will be confirmed by Netflix in “a couple weeks”

As we get stuck into the early stage of Netflix‘s 2025 slate, there’s one question on everyone’s lips: when is Stranger Things Season 5 coming out? Well, according to the Duffer Brothers, that information might be revealed sooner than you think.

There are a couple of huge releases heading onto screens in 2025, from Squid Game Season 3 to Wednesday Season 2. But one of the most-anticipated is Stranger Things Season 5, the concluding season of the platform’s sci-fi megahit.

Article continues after ad

The fifth season has wrapped production, but there’s still no sign of a release date. While it’s set to drop sometime in 2025, the exact date has become the subject of theories. From split season releases to accidental merch reveals, fans have their eyes peeled.

But thankfully, the Duffer Brothers have revealed that the date will be locked-in very soon, and the official announcement shouldn’t be too far behind.

At SCAD TVfest, the Duffers revealed how they have an upcoming call with Netflix to firm up the release date for Season 5. They also gave insight into where they’re at with the TV show right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Right now, we’re just cutting all the visual effects sequences for the show so they can get started on those, so that they can be running in time for a release,” Matt Duffer said [via Variety].

He added, “A lot of it hasn’t been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence. That’s one reason I’m not allowed to talk about it. We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

“I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push.”

Ross Duffer also assured that the creative team are “working as fast as we possibly can.”

He noted, “Even Season 4, we cut that so tight. We were dropping in visual effects shots the day after the launch! So hopefully we’ll be a little more on schedule this year … now it’s just sort of climbing up another hill as we head towards finally finishing this.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s suspected that Stranger Things Season 5 will be split into two parts, mimicking the release of Season 4.

Until there’s more news, check out our guides on the Stranger Things cast, everything you need to know about the Upside Down, and find out what happened to Max. You can also keep tabs on all the other new shows coming out this year.