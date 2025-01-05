Stranger Things Season 5 pictures shared by star hint towards potential Vecna attack

There’s plenty of heartbreak on the horizon in Stranger Things Season 5, but one star has shared new behind-the-scenes photos that has fans worried for their fate.

In the build-up to Stranger Things Season 5, speculation has been non-stop. Who will perish at the hands of Vecna? And will Hawkins be saved? These are all questions waiting to be answered, but for now, there are still some clues that could hint at what’s coming.

There have been theories surrounding Steve’s future after some troubling audio leaks, and others think there could be surprise returns from characters long gone.

However, Stranger Things cast member Noah Schnapp has become the latest subject for fan theories after he posted a frightening image on social media.

Noah Schnapp posts new Stranger Things S5 images

In an Instagram post, Schnapp (who plays Will on the hit Netflix series) shared three images from the set of Season 5. Two are merely snapshots of the forest setting, but one shows Will looking up at the camera at a high angle.

Needless to say, this is reminiscent of Vecna’s attack style in Season 4. The villain would often take possession of his victims, floating them up into the air in a trance state before destroying them in brutal ways.

Given Will’s strong connection to the Upside Down since the very first season, fans are wondering if this could be hinting towards a big confrontation between him and Vecna.

As one Instagram comment said, “Vecna will possess will!” On X, the reaction is the same, with comments like, “ARE YOU GETTING VECNAD SIR??” and, “OH GEEZ HE GOT HIM.”

Netflix

“THAT ANGLE VECNA GOT HIM,” said another. One user even wrote, “It reminds me of the scene where Vecna got Fred in the tunnel & he was looking up.”

Equally, this could be a hint that Will might be experiencing flashbacks from his time spent in the Upside Down as a child. If Vecna’s powers get stronger, he would certainly have the ability to manipulate the visions and environments of those around him, as previously shown in Season 4.

“Oh, Will is DEFINITELY having flashbacks here,” said one X user.

Stranger Things Season 5 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025. Until then, check out our guides to other top shows, like Wednesday Season 2 and The Night Agent Season 2.