Stranger Things Season 5 leaks reveal first scary look at Vecna’s violent return

As Stranger Things Season 5 leaks continue to trickle through, some fans have become witness to the new and improved series villain Vecna.

Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the anticipated new shows as fans are excited to see how the story of the infamous Hawkins gang comes to a close.

Because so many people want to know how the show ends, Netflix has taken drastic measures in order keep specific details away from the public.

However, a new leak found on Reddit managed to slip through so fans got their very first look at the series’ main villain Vecna in his most terrifying form yet.

The post showcases the Stranger Things villain in all of his full body glory as he’s surrounded by an array of dead bodies.

While viewers have seen Vecna’s full form in the Upside Down dimension that once held Will Byers and helped birth Eleven, this will be the first time anyone has seen him step foot on Earth.

During his introduction in Stranger Things Season 4, Vecna mentally kidnapped his victims by penetrating their minds using their insecurities or past traumas against them.

However, going into Season 5, the Hawkins crew may have the upper hand on the villain due to their extensive knowledge when it comes to Vecna’s human origin story and his incredibly strong connection to Eleven.

Many Stranger Things fans are excited to get back into the fictional ring with Vecna, but a small handful are a bit salty that the show didn’t continue diving into the backstory of the show’s first villain’s as one fan wrote on Reddit, “I really wish the Mind Flayer was the big bad instead of Vecna…”

While the Hawkins gang may think they only have to face off against Vecna during their last outing for the series, there’s a chance the show’s first big bad may make an appearance because it stems from the same Upside Down where Vecna gets his powers.

