Stranger Things fans clap back at Season 5 leak rumor

Amid the huge Netflix breach, a rumor has surfaced that the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will leak – but fans are having none of it.

Earlier this week, reports emerged about the breach as numerous upcoming anime series made their way onto social media, including titles such as Dandadan, Ranma ½, Terminator Zero, and Re:Zero.

And they didn’t stop there. Since then, low-quality snippets of the first five episodes of the highly-anticipated Arcane Season 2 leaked, followed by Heartstopper Season 3.

Netflix has now broken its silence on the matter, saying its “team is aggressively taking action.” However, screenshots have now been shared on X/Twitter allegedly showing messages from the anonymous leaker.

One message states that they have “downloaded 87K files” and that they plan on “future leaks.” Another says the “first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 “will be “uploaded and posted later.”

While these aren’t verified, much like the other titles, the fandom is already fighting back in preparation.

In response to an X/Twitter post about the messages, one fan demanded that they should even “delete” the warning, writing: “Do you know how bad this could be for production?”

“Why do people always do sh*t like this and ruin it for everyone? Just wait until it’s finished,” said another, while a third warned Stranger Things fans to “keep an eye out and watch out for leaks to avoid.”

And a fourth chimed in, “It’s been reported that the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 might be leaked today. If this happens, please avoid watching them and support the hard work of the crew by waiting for the official release.”

It’s worth noting that the leaked titles so far are poor quality and not as they’re intended to be enjoyed when they do arrive on Netflix.

A representative for Riot Games told Dexerto of the Arcane Season 2 leaks, “The leaked pieces are low quality with watermarks, missing content, and bad audio.

“The full show in its intended form and best viewing experience comes to Netflix in November 2024.”

And if you want to fully avoid spoilers, you can always download an extension and block them from your browser until the release date arrives.

