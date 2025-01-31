You can call this Stranger Things phone number to get a Season 5 spoiler

If you can’t wait for Stranger Things Season 5, Netflix has just dropped a shocking clue for what to expect – and all you need to do is call this number.

Stranger Things Season 5 isn’t just Netflix’s biggest release of 2025 – it’s the most anticipated TV show of the year, bringing one of the 21st century’s flagship series to a close.

There have been teases and leaks; we know Vecna is coming back for revenge, we have a rough idea of who will survive by the end, and it appears it’ll be released in two parts in late 2025.

We also know that there’ll be a one-year time jump when we reunite with Mike and co. However, it appears that one of the most important characters has gone missing.

You can call Hawkins PD before Stranger Things Season 5 for a spoiler

If you call +1 (765)-303-2020, Hawkins PD will tell you that Jane Hopper – aka Eleven – is missing.

“Thank you for contacting the Hawkins Police Department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown to ensure the safety of our residents,” the message says.

“The Hawkins Emergency Task Force and respondents from the Hawkins PD are trying to locate missing persons, of which Jane Hopper is a priority. We urge you as a responsible citizen of Hawkins to assist us in our search to locate her.”

Netflix also released a missing poster for Eleven, noting that she was last seen “wearing a hooded jacket walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13, 1986.”

“A reward totaling $3,000 will be PAID for all leads which result in the location of Jane Hopper or her body,” it adds.

“Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person.”

The Duffer Brothers are keeping their cards close to their chests. At a Netflix event this week, they said: “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

In the meantime, find out more about Stranger Things Season 5’s episode titles, when Season 5 is expected to take place, and keep our 2025 TV show calendar bookmarked.