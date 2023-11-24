Stranger Things Season 5 is still a way off from being on our screens, but one iconic villain has made his return in an epic new way.

As Netflix‘s biggest original show, Stranger Things is a topic that always has something to talk about.

With Season 5 lurking on the horizon, fans are eagerly waiting to find out what happens to the fictional town of Hawkins, and if any spin-off stories could carry things on.

However, fans in Las Vegas have been treated to (or scared by) an appearance from the ultimate Stranger Things villain.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things villain gets epic reintroduction

The Las Vegas Sphere has showcased a projection of Stranger Things villain The Mind Flayer as part of a new epic installation.

Article continues after ad

The Mind Flayer is a mysterious entity made up entirely of silver-black particles, originating from an unknown alternate dimension. It also goes by different names, with its main form known as The Shadow Monster.

During the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, we finally discover the origins of The Mind Flayer, giving us more context to the fight between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). Turns out Henry isn’t only Vecna, but The Mind Flayer itself – though it’s all a little more complicated than that.

Article continues after ad

On the exterior of the Las Vegas Sphere, The Mind Flayer can be seen flexing its dark powers once again, intertwined with a VR ad for Meta.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things fans react to Las Vegas Sphere installation

“That’s probably the coolest use I’ve seen for it so far,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the clip. “Imagine looking up and seeing this,” added another.

“I want to bring someone back from 200 years ago to see this,” a third added.

Though The Mind Flayer is clearly a fictional villain in Stranger Things, that hasn’t stopped fans from being scared.

Article continues after ad

“Imagine how scary it would be driving by seeing this!” one fan commented. “I would be screaming and running through the streets,” added another.

“I would 100% crash my car if I was driving nearby & suddenly this happened,” a third summed up.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 will be making its return soon. You can check out more of our Netflix content below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6