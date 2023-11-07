Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus reveals why Eddie’s guitar is burnt in Season 4

Tagged as Hawkins’s Satanic worshipper, metalhead, leader of Hellfire Club and Corroded Coffin, Eddie Munson had a sweet NJ Warlock guitar. But the reason behind the unique red and charred look of the guitar has a backstory in Eddie’s prequel story Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus.

Stranger Things Season 4 was the first time fans met the brown-eyed and misunderstood Eddie Munson, along with one of his prized possessions – his guitar.

It’s first seen in his room when Eddie is looking for a certain drug to sell to Chrissy Cunningham. He looks at it with the utmost adoration and apologizes to her for being late. It later makes another appearance when Eddie and Dustin are in the Upside Down. Just like in his room in Hawkins, the guitar also exists in the alternate dimension.

Strapped with his guitar, Eddie gave the most metal performance in Stranger Things Season 4 and arguably in TV history. He shreds to Metallica’s Master of Puppets. Now, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus reveals why the guitar has a charred look, and why Eddie cherishes it so much. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus has Eddie’s guitar survive a fire

Near the final chapters of Eddie’s prequel novel, all hell breaks loose when people going after his father set the house on fire. While a majority of his things are gone, the guitar survives.

Now, fans may want to take this with a grain of salt. Eddie’s NJ Warlock guitar has a very unique look of a dark cherry red base with black, almost charred, cracks on top. It’s truly one of a kind. In Flight of Icarus, Eddie and his father are at home when they are ambushed by new characters CJ and Toby. They both used to work with Al under a drug runner, and now they want retribution for Al abandoning them and stealing their boss’s drugs.

After a heated standoff and getting their money, Eddie begins to smell smoke; one of the goons had started a fire as payback. Eddie is beside himself realizing that the fire will destroy everything – especially his mother’s records. With no other choice, he’s hauled outside, a cop gets shot, and Eddie is arrested and abandoned by his father.

After Wayne bails him out of jail, Eddie sees a box of some of his charred and smoke-covered clothes. Wayne had salvaged what he could and gave Eddie a much-needed lesson on life and who he is. As a small token for what he had gone through, Wayne gives him his guitar that’s wrapped in sooty sheets.

The book reads, “I wrestled to push the wrappings aside – and find myself staring down at the glossy body of the guitar.” Eddie then tells Wayne he thought it was gone, but his uncle answers, “Fire didn’t touch it.”

It might be safe to assume that Eddie’s guitar in Stranger Things 4 has that charred look because of the fire regardless, after all the heat and smoke could have changed the paint. Though Flight of Icarus never details what Eddie’s guitar looks like before what’s seen in Stranger Things Season 4.

Ultimately, it’s all circumstantial as Eddie also doesn’t say anything about the guitar looking different in the book.

