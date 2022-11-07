Stranger Things fans speculate over new Season 5 title

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

The title for the first episode of Stranger Things Season 5 was revealed overnight, and fans have been speculating over what it might mean.

Yesterday was ‘Stranger Things Day’, with the hugely popular Netflix show dropping all kinds of content on social media.

Character profile icons were refreshed, while the Stranger Things Twitter linked through to a mobile game, a Stranger Things Experience, and “the most epic Roblox watch party ever.”

But the biggest announcement came at the end of the day when Netflix posted the title page from a new script.

What is Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1 called?

Episode 1 of Season 5 is called “The Crawl”, as illustrated on the below title page.

This will be the final season of the series, and as with each of the previous seasons, this first episode is written by the creators and showrunners of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer.

For context, premier episodes of the past were called “The Vanishing of Will Byers”, “MADMAX”, “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, and Season 4’s “The Hellfire Club.”

What are fans saying about “The Crawl”?

Here’s what Stranger Things fans are saying about the title…

Due to the use of Dungeons & Dragons in Stranger Things, Gio looked up “Dungeon Crawl” and found this to maybe suggest the episode would feature puzzles, monsters, and treasure in some kind of labyrinth.

Mae has a theory regarding Nancy’s vision and the Upside Down…

Withe Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ playing such a prominent role in Season 4, there was speculation that the title references a lyric from that song…

For Alex it was less about speculation and more about asking a pertinent question.

While Tarrin was getting emotional about it being the beginning of the end.

When can you watch Season 5 of Stranger Things?

The Duffer Brothers are still working on the scripts for Season 5, with early word suggesting the show will shoot in 2023, and David Harbour – who plays Hopper in Stranger Things – previously telling GQ it would probably drop in mid-2024.

When we have more information – and a concrete release date – we’ll post in our Stranger Things Season 5 hub.