Stranger Things fans convinced Winona Ryder “hates” Netflix show’s biggest star

An interview with Winona Ryder has some fans convinced the Stranger Things star is holding a grudge against Millie Bobby Brown.

Winona Ryder spoke with Esquire ahead of the upcoming Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice release. Naturally, the subject of her work on Stranger Things came up in the conversation. Ryder is a marquee cast member of the Netflix series and was the biggest name on the show when it first launched back in 2016.

In the interview, Ryder expanded on her thoughts on the long-running sci-fi program, showering her co-stars with praise.

“Ten years! I never thought. [At first] I was like, ‘I don’t want to be doing this when I’m in my fifties!’ It’s nuts, and its extra nuts to be my age,” Ryder said. “But I love the boys and I love [the actors] Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke]. It’s been really wonderful.”

Netflix Fans are convinced that Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown hate each other.

But fans were quick to note that Ryder left one notable name off the list: breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the mysterious Eleven.

Fans across social media have picked up on the interview’s tone and are now questioning if this is a sign of some kind of beef between Ryder and Brown.

Ryder has not expressed any ill will toward her Stranger Things co-stars outside of being frustrated with their apparent lack of interest in movies. Some fans are connecting the dots between that comment and an interview where Brown told The Sun she didn’t watch movies.

Ryder and Brown, in actuality, have not spoken about each other publicly in some time, but both are also busy with their own projects. It may not be ‘beef’ so much as the two just being busy and not having a close relationship, but fans will just have to speculate for now.

