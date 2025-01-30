Stranger Things creators’ new Netflix series after Season 5 sounds amazing

The Duffer Brothers have previewed the two shows they are producing after Stranger Things, and they both sound awesome.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer appeared at a Netflix event to tease the end of Stranger Things, and to promote two more shows they are making for the streamer.

Of Stranger Things 5, Ross said: “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

Then the directing duo discussed two more projects they’ve been working on, revealing details about The Boroughs, which looks amazing, and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, which sounds like fun.

The Boroughs “shares DNA” with Stranger Things

First up, Matt Duffer teased what to expect from The Boroughs, stating that “of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil.

“Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.

“It stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, and a host of other screen icons who we’re obsessed with. We’ve seen the first three episodes, and we’re really pumped about it. It’s fun, scary, and touching too, and we can’t wait for you to see it.

Something Very Bad if Going to Happen is filled with “horror and dread”

Ross Duffer followed that with news of a show with a strange title and fun premise, saying: “Then there’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, a series that follows a bride and groom in a chaotic, anxiety-filled week leading up to their wedding.

“It dives into the horror and dread that often comes with making a lifelong commitment to someone, something that anyone who’s ever been in a relationship can definitely relate to. We don’t want to say too much more about the story yet, but the title is accurate. Bad things do happen.”

The brothers also revealed they approached the two projects like they did Stranger Things, with Ross stating: “Both shows encompass what we feel is at the core of Stranger Things and that is they’re stories about ordinary people who encounter the extraordinary. They play in a genre sandbox, but they’re always grounded in a reality that audiences can relate to.”

There's no word on a release date for either show yet, but Stranger Things will return in 2025 for its fifth and final season.






