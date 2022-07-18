Stranger Things Dr. Brenner actor teases possible comeback with superpowers

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Dr. Martin Brenner appeared to die in Stranger Things season four, but actor Matthew Modine wouldn’t confirm his character’s death.

Dr. Brenner is one of the main antagonists in Stranger Things. The mad scientist set in motion all of the tragedies that would occur in Hawkins.

Brenner participated in the MKUltra experiments and led a team that tapped into children’s latent psychokinetic abilities. The doctor failed to grasp the severity of his teachings, creating both Vecna and helping open a portal to a monster-filled world.

The failed doctor tried to redeem himself in season four but died before seeing his plan to fruition. Brenner was shot in the back several times and appeared to die. However, Modine did not confirm Brenner’s death.

Does Dr. Brenner have supernatural powers?

Netflix Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner.

In an interview with Vulture, Modine was asked if he believed Dr. Brenner was dead. Modine answered, “No, I wouldn’t. Because I wouldn’t want him to be dead.”

Modine questioned how Brenner survived the Demogorgon, one’s attack, and eleven trying to use her powers against Dr. Brenner.

The actor said, “is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?” Modine alluded to Brenner potentially having supernatural powers that may keep him alive.

Regarding a potential return, Modine stated, “he’d have to spend his final days acknowledging and accepting responsibility for the pain he caused. That’s the real nightmare — being unable to escape your thoughts and the things you’ve seen or done.”

Dr. Brenner returning in season five would undoubtedly be a surprising plot twist.