Stranger Things creators developing Death Note and Stephen King adaptations

Alan Bernal . 18 hours ago

The Stranger Things creators are making a lot more content for Netflix with a live-action Death Note adaptation and Stephen King‘s The Talisman.

The Duffer Brothers have formed their own production company called Upside Down Pictures to develop more titles both within and outside of Hawkins. Netflix has confirmed the first slate of projects that will grace subscriber’s catalog in the next few years

Among those are a spin-off of the series and a stage play that will be set within the Stranger Things world. Along with season 5, the Duffer Bros. still have a lot planned for the acclaimed saga.

Netflix also gave the greenlight for other ambitious works that notably include an adaptation of a renowned anime series and a show from horror master, Stephen King.

Duffer Brothers and Netflix announce new projects

On July 6, the Netflix revealed the scope of its partnership with the Duffer’s production company for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the Stranger Things spin-offs, Netflix has confirmed they will be working on live adaptations of Death Note and King’s novel The Talisman. The Duffer Brothers will also be working on an original series are all lined up for Upside Down Pictures on Netflix.

In 2017, Netflix released its own Death Note live-action movie that was met with harsh reviews from fans and critics, alike. The Duffer Bros. will now seek to run it back to produce something much more desirable with viewers.

Meanwhile, The Talisman will bring Jack Sawyer’s long epic saga to Netflix in another show that will premier on the streaming platform.

Stranger Things is set to conclude with its fifth and final season, but the Duffer Brothers are just getting started on Netflix.