Which Stranger Things characters are most likely to die in Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 is the grand finale of Netflix’s hit sci-fi adventure – which means some of the show’s most iconic characters are very likely to die after five seasons of just barely escaping with their lives.

Stranger Things has never been above killing characters. In fact, most seasons introduce someone for audiences to fall in love with, keeping them on screen just long enough to make it hurt all the more when they’re suddenly ripped apart by a Demogorgon.

This is exactly what happened to Bob, Alexei, and Eddie. But despite how painful it was to see them go, this is Season 5. It’s time for the Duffer Brothers to pull out the big guns, which means some of our favorite characters are at risk.

To give you time to prepare for the oncoming deaths, we’ve picked out which Stranger Things characters are most likely to die by the end of Season 5. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Steve

Netflix

Nobody wants to see Steve bite the dust. But let’s face it: it’s amazing that Hawkins’ golden boy has lasted this long in the first place. Steve began life as a cocky jock who didn’t care much for those around him. Since then, he’s grown into a selfless hero, defending Elle and co. and proving himself to be a valuable member of the team.

But that’s exactly what makes him such a prime target. He’s got it all: the redemption arc, the likability, and the hair. This, plus the leaked on-set audio that definitely sounds like Dustin screaming at him to run, are all signs that point to the ugly truth. Steve’s very likely a complete goner.

Likelihood of death: 8/10

Eleven

Netflix

Eleven/Jane/El may be the “hero” of this story, but that doesn’t keep her from harm. Don’t forget, the first season seemingly ended with her disappearing after she blasted that Demogorgon to smithereens. Yes, she made it into Season 2, but history tells us that her powers often take their toll and can have unpredictable consequences.

Perhaps the only way to defeat Vecna for good is for her to die with him. It would make sense – a sacrifice of sorts. Her story began when she escaped Hawkins Lab and ran into the lives of Mike, Dustin, and everyone else. It’s possible, but unlikely, that she’ll ever be able to live a normal and peaceful life.

Likelihood of death: 7/10

Owens

Netflix

Okay, first things first: we don’t know if Owens is alive right now. After he brought Eleven to the underground facility known as Project Nina, his fate was unconfirmed. During El’s escape, Owens was trapped underground and got into a fight with Colonel Sullivan, and was likely still there when she threw a helicopter onto the facility, destroying everything in sight.

However, we’re never shown his death scene or a body. As such, TV rules dictate that he must be alive, and he’ll probably be explaining his return in Season 5 (our money is on secret tunnels.) Until now, he’s been a key figure in El’s life, and it’s never been clear whether we can trust him.

He’s a major player in the ongoing mystery surrounding Hawkins Lab, and unfortunately, that’s why he may have to die.

Likelihood of death: 6/10

Will

Netflix

It all started with Will; therefore, it must end with Will. From the moment he went missing as a boy, Hawkins was destined never to be the same. And despite all the years that have passed, Will has never quite been able to shake his biological connection to Vecna and the Upside Down. Even in the final moments of Season 4, he senses trouble is coming.

So, while Eleven is primed to make a major sacrifice to save her friends and the town, Will is just as up for the position of hero.

Could it be that he is the main connection to Vecna? Is he the key to severing the bridge between our world and the Upside Down? Season 5 is due for some key character deaths, and Will is one of the biggest contenders.

Likelihood of death: 9/10

Vecna

Netflix

Sorry, Vecna. You’re toast. There’s no way this Netflix series ends with the big bad winning. The stakes are the highest they’ve ever been, and the entire team has been preparing for years to finally rid Hawkins of the Upside Down curse since day one.

Venca is a powerful foe, for sure, but he’s not invincible. Max and Nancy have both proven that, getting some incredible hits in and managing to escape his clutches.

Essentially, it should boil down to Venca vs. Eleven. Or Will, for that matter. But either Vecna dies, or Hawkins burns. And if Stranger Things is truly the homage to ‘80s adventure cinema we know it to be, then the good guys will prevail.

Likelihood of death: 10/10

Stranger Things Season 5 will arrive on Netflix in 2025.

