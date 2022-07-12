Stranger Things cast “snubbed” from 2022 Emmy nominations

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 35 minutes ago

The Emmy nominations were released today, but it seems that some deserving Stranger Things stars have been omitted.

Netflix‘s hit series Stranger Things did wonders at today’s Emmy nominations. The sci-fi horror themed series managed to gather 13 Primetime Emmy nominations for Season 4 Volume 1.

Nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Music Supervision – no doubt for that epic Kate Bush scene – along with many more awards. This brings Stranger Things to a total of 51 Emmy nominations and seven wins over the course of the series.

The Stranger Things cast however, received no such nominations this year. Which to many, is very surprising.

Stranger Things stars snubbed for “Best Actress” Emmy nominations

Stars such as Millie Bobby Brown – who plays Eleven – and Sadie Sink – who plays Max Mayfield – really shone this season, with many fans claiming them to be actors of their generation. However, neither of them received an Emmy nod for either lead actress or supporting actress.

Instead, the nominations went to:

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Jodie Comer, for Killing Eve

Laura Linney, for Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, for Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, for Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, for The Morning Show

Zendaya, for Euphoria

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, for Severance

Julia Garner, for Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, for Squid Game

Christina Ricci, for Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, for Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, for Succession

Sarah Snook, for Succession

Sydney Sweeney, for Euphoria

No Stranger Things actors were nominated either, including Season 4 newcomers Joe Quinn – who plays Eddie Munson – or Jamie Campbell Bower – who plays Vecna/001.

Fans react to Emmy snubbing on Twitter

Naturally, while fans were excited that Stranger Things received so many nominations, many were upset at Brown and Sink being snubbed. As they always do, the fans flocked to Twitter to post about their joy, as well as their disappointment.

Stranger Things actors still have a chance at the Emmys

While this news may be disappointing for fans of the show, it’s important to note that Volume 2 of the season wasn’t actually counted for this year’s Emmy nominations, since it was released after the eligibility window for the awards.

Therefore, this means that the likes of Sadie Sink or Joe Quinn could still be nominated for their work on this season at next year’s Emmys. Fingers crossed!

Stranger Things 4 is currently available to stream on Netflix.