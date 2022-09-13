Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover is “on the table”

Fans will see a crossover between Stranger Things and Deadpool – if Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have their way and manage to “crack it.”

Stranger Things and Reynolds’ first Deadpool movie both released in 2016. The former became Netflix’s biggest tentpole show, with Season 4 completely overtaking pop culture earlier this year. The latter was the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, until its sequel, and then Joker beat both of them.

Neither franchise has much in common. However, in recent years, Reynolds has developed a solid working relationship with Levy, having collaborated on Free Guy and The Adam Project

Levy is also the primary producer of Stranger Things, working alongside the Duffer Brothers. If they have anything to do with it, Deadpool will appear in the Upside Down one way or another.

Shawn Levy wants a Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover

Levy has been tapped to direct Deadpool 3, marking the Merc with a Mouth’s introduction to the MCU.

In an interview with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Levy was asked about whether the two properties could ever crossover.

He said: “Funnily enough, Ryan and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

Whether that will ever happen remains to be seen. However, Levy is putting in the legwork with the appropriate parties – he’s been hanging out with Marvel chief Kevin Feige recently, trying to better understand how to build a Stranger Things Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU,” he said.

You can find more information about Stranger Things Season 5 here, and Deadpool 3 here.