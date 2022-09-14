Stranger Things actress actually wants her character to die in final season

Maya Hawke, the actress who portrays Robin, said in an interview how she hopes her character dies in the last season.

Stranger Things upped the ante in the fourth season, introducing (and killing) many new characters and introducing the villainous Vecna.

The season concluded on a cliffhanger, with the gang from Hawkins reuniting with the crew from California, along with the newly-freed Hopper, Joyce, and Murray.

The fifth and final season will, no doubt, raise those stakes even higher as Vecna returns (possibly with some help) to take down Hawkins once and for all.

Not all the main characters fans have watched for the show’s first four seasons might make it out alive. In fact, some are even hoping that their characters die.

Maya Hawke hopes Robin dies in final Stranger Things season

Netflix Will Robin survive the final season of Stranger Things?

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke answered questions about her debut album. But, of course, there had to be a few Stranger Things questions peppered in, particularly about the final season.

When asked about star Millie Bobby Brown’s comments that the show’s cast had gotten particularly large and unwieldy, Hawke responded, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

Though fans may not want to imagine a show without Robin, it would make sense for her to get a “hero’s moment.”

Robin is a relatively new addition to the Stranger Things cast, having only been added in Season 3. Fans have since gotten to see her grow into a more confident character, who cares for and protects her friends. It would absolutely make sense for her to get a hero’s send-off.

Although fans still don’t know when Season 5 is coming and who will survive, the tension will surely keep viewers engaged. Hopefully, those fan favorites who don’t survive the last season get the hero’s death they deserve.