Stranger Things actor reveals how much Netflix paid him — and it’ll surprise you

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest success stories, with its actors on the rise in popularity, but you may be surprised by how much a supporting actor was paid for Season 4 for a few episodes.

Remember the mean test subject that bullied Eleven in the flashback scenes at the Hawkins Lab? Tristan Spohn played the role of Two for a few episodes in Season 4. His character is one of the strongest among the kids who gave Eleven a hard time.

In his YouTube video, Spohn explains he made a decent paycheck for appearing in five episodes of the series for about three months’ worth of work. Keep in mind that Spohn also included his guest role in a series called FBI as part of his calculations.

Article continues after ad

He made $15K per episode of Stranger Things, while FBI paid him $10K for his one appearance. Factor in that he made an extra $12K between 2021 and 2022 in residuals and he made a total of $85K in roughly three months.

Article continues after ad

The total amount he took home is based on a few other factors he had to account for. He paid $12K in taxes and paid his agency $8K. There were also a few other expenses that needed to be taken care of that left him with a total of $60K in his pocket for his work on both series.

He also explains there was another expense: joining the union. Despite making a good amount of money in three months, he admits it doesn’t mean he can stop looking for work.

Article continues after ad

Getting paid as an actor is based on what tier you’re a part of, from guest star to series regular. Spohn was close to getting a job as a regular in a series paying $35K per episode, but the writer’s strike happened.

It’s unlikely that Spohn will return for Stranger Things Season 5. His character was killed by Vecna, aka Henry Creed, having his neck broken during a rampage through the lab.

Article continues after ad

You can always look back at Season 4 to find the actor as Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in production. In the meantime, you can check out what Will’s storyline is theorized to become in the new season and new TV series streaming.