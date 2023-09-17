Steve Martin “objects” to Little Shop of Horrors co-star’s claim of abuse on set

Steve Martin recently publicly “rejected” the abuse claims made by his Little Shop of Horrors co-star Miriam Margolyes.

Little Shop of Horrors — the 1986 film based on the off-broadway show of the same name — is legendary in the world of movie musicals.

The film follows flower shop assistant Seymour as he tries to woo his co-worker Audrey and accidentally discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store, but at a deadly price.

The movie is filled with a ton of A-list celebs like Steven Martin and Bill Murray. However, one of Martin’s co-stars has now alleged that she was hurt repeatedly on set, claims Martin has rejected.

Martin denies any “horrible” behavior on Little Shop set

Miriam Margolyes played the role of a dental assistant to Martin’s character, the sadistic and violent Orin Scrivello. In the film, Scrivello punches Margolyes’ character and slams a door in her face, which Margolyes has claimed really happened.

In her memoir, Oh Miriam! Stories From an Extraordinary Life, Margolyes wrote, “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin — perhaps he was Method acting — and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.” She also wrote that Martin was “undeniably brilliant but horrid to me.”

However, in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said that he remembered their time on set as being a totally different experience. “When I first read Miriam Margolyes pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors.”

But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch — the same caution I would use with any similar scene.”

Martin went on to explain that they constantly talked on set, where Margolyes would reassure him that she was okay and that there were several other crew members on set, including the film’s director Frank Oz, to make sure the scene went as smoothly as possible.

In a seperate statement, Oz recalled his time on set saying, “I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.”

