Stephen King’s “terrific” horror recommendation debuts with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Stephen King’s “terrific” horror movie recommendation debuted with a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

2024’s horror movie landscape has been a bit of a mixed bag, ranging from hyped-up works like Longlegs to somewhat bloody disappointments like Abigail.

However, one upcoming summer scary movie may blow fans of the genre away, as it’s been endorsed by the king of horror, Stephen King.

“I got an advance screener of STRANGE DARLING, and it’s really terrific,” the author posted on X/Twitter. “I’ll try to attach the trailer here, because it’s also a clever masterpiece. Can’t say more; watch the film and you’ll understand what the trailer is up to.”

King is not the only audience member who was impressed by the project. One critic wrote, “Do everything in your power to let this one be a surprise for you, and your reward will be one of the most fascinating, flawlessly constructed crime dramas I’ve seen in a while.”

Another commented, “Best experienced with as little foreknowledge as possible, ‘Strange Darling’ demands a bit of patience, but it also rewards it.”

Though the review pool is small at the moment, Strange Darling currently holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% just a few weeks before it premieres across the country.

Strange Darling is a cat-and-mouse thriller that follows a woman who hooks up with a man who’s secretly a serial killer. Upon this revelation, the woman quickly becomes the killer’s new prey and has to try to save her life at any cost.

The movie is director JT Mollner’s first foray into horror. His only other notable feature film is the 2016 Western Outlaws and Angels.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Strangle Darling’s main cast are veterans when it comes to scary projects, as the leading woman is played by Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher), and the serial killer is played by Kyle Gallner (Scream 5, Smile).

Although the movie was shown at Texas’ Fantastic Fest in September 2023, Strange Darling won’t be available to the public until August 23, 2024.

For more scares, check out our guides to the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video and horror movies on Disney Plus. You can also take a look at all the other new movies that are coming soon.