Stephen King’s most depressing movie is getting a new 4k release

One of Stephen King’s most haunting horror movies is getting a new release, with a bunch of great new features.

When it comes to horror, there’s no one quite like Stephen King. From the psychological terror of Misery, to the supernatural powers of Carrie, King has managed to combine haunting emotion with the equally as haunting horror elements.

And when it comes to his most depressing feature, many would claim that as being The Mist, the 2007 creature feature based on one of King’s short stories. From filmmaker Frank Darabont, the film’s tone and ending twist has made it one of the best and most memorable adaptation of the author’s library.

And now The Mist is being re-released in 4K, with plenty of extra features to keep you both spooked and depressed. Read on to find out more.

When is Stephen King’s The Mist coming out in 4K and Blu-ray?

The Mist will be released in 4K Ultra HD and on Blu-ray on October 3, 2023. Just in time for Halloween!

As stated by the release’s programme description: “Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Mist arrives on a SteelBook in a National 4K HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), plus a Best Buy exclusive release, on October 3rd from Lionsgate.

“The Mist will be available nationally for the suggested retail price of $34.99 and a Best Buy exclusive of $37.99.” Most customers will likely be able to also pre-order this re-release from Amazon.

The synopsis of the movie is as such: “From legendary frightmaster Stephen King and Academy Award-nominated writer-producer-director Frank Darabont comes one of the most tense and terrifying films since The Shining. After a mysterious mist envelops a small New England town, a group of locals trapped in a supermarket must battle a siege of otherworldly creatures … and the fears that threaten to tear them apart. Starring Thomas Jane and Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden.”

This new release has many extra features

The Mist’s new release will feature many extra elements to enhance your viewing experience. For example, there will be a black-and-white version that had previously been released on a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. There will also be audio commentary with writer-director Frank Darabont and producer Denise Huth.

As for Blu-ray exclusive features, this list includes:

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Frank Darabont

A conversation with Stephen King and Frank Darabont

Over two hours of bonus material

