Stephen King tells horror fans to watch these two TV shows, and you should listen

Due to his expertise in the horror genre, author Stephen King’s recommendations carry a lot of weight, and now he’s suggesting his fans watch two modern TV series.

Stephen King is no stranger to giving horror recommendations, as he encouraged audiences to check out Strange Darling in early August 2024.

And now he’s back at it again, but this time, instead of horror movies, the author is hoping to influence people to binge-watch two TV shows.

When a follower stated that they consider the series From to be “one of the criminally underrated, under-appreciated shows of all time,” King replied, “Yes. This show, and Evil on Paramount+ Also, now, Netflix.”

This wasn’t the first time that the author used his platform to shout out the latter show as he posted on X/Twitter, “Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please.”

Evil ran for four seasons from September 2019 to May 2024, with a total of 50 episodes. The series screened its first two seasons on CBS, and the final two aired on Paramount+.

The show follows a forensic psychologist, a former war journalist, and their technical expert and equipment handler as they are tasked by the Catholic Church to investigate increasingly dangerous supernatural events.

Despite being a critical darling with an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Evil has flown mostly under the radar with most mainstream horror fans.

On the other hand, From garnered the opposite reaction from scare enthusiasts as it was heavily marketed due to it being a passion project from Marvel’s Russo Brothers.

From is set in a town in Middle America that traps whoever enters into its web thanks to the horrifying nocturnal creatures that stalk its surrounding forest.

The show began in February 2022 and currently has two seasons with 10 episodes each. Fans are especially hyped about From as its highly anticipated Season 3 is set to premiere on September 22, 2024.

You can find Evil on both Paramount+ and Netflix, while From is only available to watch on the streaming service MGM+.

