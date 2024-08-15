Stephen King hails new “masterpiece” horror movie with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

We’re spoiled for choice with horror movies this year, but if Stephen King likes something, it’s a must-watch. This time, it’s a film with a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score.

From Longlegs and MaXXXine to Immaculate and In A Violent Nature, horror movies have never been more back in 2024. As if we haven’t had enough gory goodness to watch, another banger is on the horizon – and it has an amazing endorsement.

Horror legend Stephen King has taken to socials to share his love of new movie Strange Darling, dubbing it a masterpiece. If you don’t believe him at his word, it also has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“I got an advance screener of Strange Darling, and it’s really terrific,” King wrote on X/Twitter. “I’ll try to attach the trailer here, because it’s also a clever masterpiece. Can’t say more; watch the film and you’ll understand what the trailer is up to.”

Due to be released on August 23 in the US, Strange Darling follows a “twisted” one-night stand that spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.

Aside from the above trailer, not a single scene has been released to the public, yet critics are already echoing King’s strong praise.

M.N. Miller at InSession film wrote, “Strange Darling is the year’s best thriller and a chilling escape from the searing hot summer heatwave.”

“Despite the looks of a 70s proud exploitation flick, Mollner’s film lives in the present, and manages to stick a few comments about the power dynamics, delusiveness of appearances and taking things at face value, and even the vicissitude of love,” Olga Artemyeva at ScreenAnarchy agreed.

Elliott Collins at Movie Files added, “Strange Darling is a quintessential ‘WHAT DID I JUST WATCH’ but in the BEST way. It’s an incredibly made, twisted cat and mouse non-linear film that will have you shocked by all the surprises along the way. Willa Fitzgerald gives a world-class performance.”

As much as it’s widely agreed Stranger Darling will become one of the best movies of the year, there’s a catch. If you’re a UK or international horror fan, you’ll be waiting a month longer than the US to catch up on all the spills and thrills.

The current UK release date is slated for September 24. Stephen King also has his own horror project on the go, with IT prequel Welcome to Derry arriving on screens at some point next year.

