Stephen King “hates” himself for liking Taylor Sheridan’s most divisive TV show

Taylor Sheridan‘s Landman ended with a bang after weeks of conflicted opinions from viewers, but the show has since found an unlikely fan in horror legend Stephen King.

While Stephen King is most known for his popular horror tales-turned-movies, the author has become a TV and movie aficionado over the years via a series of posts on social media.

Never afraid to share his true opinion about the newest TV shows and flicks (including those adapted from his own work), King has since become a master in casual reviews.

Article continues after ad

His latest, on Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, comes after the first season’s finale. And if his opinion is anything to go by, everyone is right in looking forward to Landman Season 2.

Stephen King unexpectedly praises Landman online

Taking to Threads, King offered his thoughts on Sheridan’s streaming hit, expressing his own surprise at how much he liked the oil drama.

“LANDMAN: I sorta hate myself for liking this, the spine is all macho-macho man and like THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and YELLOWSTONE, the main character is a fixer who takes no sh*t. We’d all like to be that guy,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

“But Taylor Sheridan knows how to show ordinary men at work, and you gotta like that. Also, great country music needle drops.”

The “main character” he’s referring to is, of course, Tommy Norris. Played by Billy Bob Thornton, Tommy is a landman in charge of deals for M-Tex Oil, a job that sees him get kidnapped, beat up, and threatens his family’s safety.

The comments in response to King’s review are mixed. Landman has become the source of criticism for the “horrendous” women characters featured on the show, as well as some viral scenes that feature explicit dialogue from teenage girls.

Article continues after ad

But despite all this, Landman has since become a hit for Paramount. The drama even beat out Squid Game Season 2 on the streaming charts, and while Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit yet, it’s widely expected to continue.

All episodes of Landman are available to stream on Paramount+ now.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guides to Sheridan’s other shows, 6666 and The Madison. You can also catch up with what happened in the Yellowstone finale, and see why Landman Season 2 needs to drop Taylor Sheridan’s worst habit.